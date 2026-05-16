President Trump News & Alerts

President Trump dropped another demand to pass the SAVE America Act. He wants it tacked on to the FISA and Housing bills. He noted that Maryland found half a million fake mail-in ballots. We can’t have a fair and reliable election system when voting is on the honor system.

As President Trump says, mail-in voting must be stopped.

“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT MUST BE PASSED, NOW. Use the Housing and FISA Bills to get it done! Maryland just had 500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed. We cannot, as a Country, put up with this any longer!!! Voter I.D., and Proof of Citizenship, must be approved, NOW. Crooked Mail-In Voting must be stopped!!! PUT IT ALL IN THE HOUSING AND FISA BILLS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Unfortunately, we have several Trump haters who put their hate before country. They include Thom Tillis, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and a couple more.

TRUMP: The Save America Bill must be passed, NOW!! pic.twitter.com/x8pwscz3Hu — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 16, 2026

President Trump is still working with Nigeria’s administration to stop the genocide of Christians. What’s going on in Nigeria is heartbreaking.

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS…” -… pic.twitter.com/KF8MYet9CB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 16, 2026

He is trying to get the world to listen.

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President Trump posted this powerful video of a Nigerian Pastor, whose message is chilling. “The world needs to listen” Share his message! Our Nigerian Christian friends need us to be their voice as they are facing unimaginable persecution. pic.twitter.com/i7N8NOnktO — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 16, 2026

President Trump was treated with the utmost respect.

President Trump Is Building a Better White House

President Trump is repairing the reflecting pool and giving us one worthy of the United States of America. It really was a bit pathetic. It’s a disgrace that no one did this before. We need a new ballroom, also, but Melania is correct in saying the president should have kept the Rose Garden.

Gov. Hochul is actually trying to blame President Trump for her failure to deal with the LIRR.

“Failed New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, a Dumacrat, just blamed ME for her Long Island Railroad STRIKE, when she knows, full well, that I have NOTHING TO DO WITH IT – never even heard about it until this morning. She just blurted out, “it’s President Trump’s fault.” No, Kathy, it’s your fault, and now looking over the facts, you should not have allowed this to happen. If you can’t solve it, let me know, and I’ll show you how to properly get things done. This would be an easy one for BRUCE BLAKEMAN. He should be your next Governor and New York State would turn around fast, including far less Crime, and much lower taxes!!! Kathy, call me if you can’t do it, I will get it done – I know all the players, great people!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The LIRR strike is driven by union demands for higher wages, with five unions seeking a 16% pay increase over three years, exceeding the 9.5% offer from the MTA.” She was a clerk and still acts like a clerk. She was involved outside of some soundbites. Additionally, the MTA loses lots of money every year, and she does nothing about that. Instead, she gives $8 billion away to Zohran, who won’t use it to fix the infrastructure problems.