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Home Home This Is How the Unite the Kingdom Rally Is Going

This Is How the Unite the Kingdom Rally Is Going

By
M Dowling
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1
75

There is a decent showing for the rally in London today. Elon Musk is urging Brits to fight for their country. If they fall, it will be very bad for the USA. They are our closest relatives, and it is their system of justice and culture that largely underpinned ours. They gave us the Magna Carta. The Brits gave us a ready-made civilization, with some flaws granted, that led to a revolution. Nothing is perfect.

I feel bound to the UK since I had my DNA tested and found I have 12% UK DNA from the Isle of Man. Who knew? My Irish ancestors kept that secret.

Here is a fun video. Watch them boo EU leaders and cheer Donald Trump, chanting USA! USA!

The Unite the Kingdom rally/march in central London today is organized by Tommy Robinson. Its stated purpose is a patriotic demonstration for national unity, free speech, British identity, and Christian values; protecting children; and opposing mass immigration and cultural changes that threaten UK traditions and freedoms, organizers say. Thousands have gathered with Union Jacks near Parliament Square.

Looks like a lot of people:


The much-reviled Tommy Robinson is speaking up for the Christians being tortured, enslaved, and slaughtered in Nigeria.

This young, British woman was gang raped by Pakistani primitives who laughed while they raped her.

Her neighborhood is unrecognizable.

Here are the local nutjobs:

They are chanting to shoot Tommy Robinson in the neck.

There are no official attendance numbers of attendees at the rally, but Tommy Robinson believes it’s the largest they’ve ever had.

Nick Shirley is there, and I trust him to give us an accurate account.

Make England Great Again.

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