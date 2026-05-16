This Is How the Unite the Kingdom Rally Is Going

There is a decent showing for the rally in London today. Elon Musk is urging Brits to fight for their country. If they fall, it will be very bad for the USA. They are our closest relatives, and it is their system of justice and culture that largely underpinned ours. They gave us the Magna Carta. The Brits gave us a ready-made civilization, with some flaws granted, that led to a revolution. Nothing is perfect.

I feel bound to the UK since I had my DNA tested and found I have 12% UK DNA from the Isle of Man. Who knew? My Irish ancestors kept that secret.

Here is a fun video. Watch them boo EU leaders and cheer Donald Trump, chanting USA! USA!

🇬🇧🇺🇸 Tommy Robinson put up a slideshow of world leaders at today’s Unite the Kingdom rally in London. EU leaders, boos. Then Trump’s face appeared. Thousands of British people started chanting “USA! USA!” In the middle of London. Today. Then Robinson dropped something nobody… https://t.co/MHWAbjqUbo pic.twitter.com/xEUqzeDgWS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 16, 2026

The Unite the Kingdom rally/march in central London today is organized by Tommy Robinson. Its stated purpose is a patriotic demonstration for national unity, free speech, British identity, and Christian values; protecting children; and opposing mass immigration and cultural changes that threaten UK traditions and freedoms, organizers say. Thousands have gathered with Union Jacks near Parliament Square.

Looks like a lot of people:

HOLY MACRO!! London never looked better! 🇬🇧 https://t.co/E5EFllflzA pic.twitter.com/sLD915lkKW — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 16, 2026



The much-reviled Tommy Robinson is speaking up for the Christians being tortured, enslaved, and slaughtered in Nigeria.

Tommy Robinson spoke in support of persecuted Christians in Nigeria, saying, “You are our brothers and sisters in Christ,” while criticizing Western governments and media outlets for what he described as limited attention to the violence. Nigeria has faced years of deadly… pic.twitter.com/vpUojROmTm — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) May 16, 2026

This young, British woman was gang raped by Pakistani primitives who laughed while they raped her.

PAKISTANI RAPISTS LAUGHED AS THEY RAPED HER! She Told It at London Rally A young British woman bravely PAKISTANI RAPISTS LAUGHED AS THEY RAPED HER!

She Told It at London Rally

A young British woman bravely stood at the London rally and exposed how 3 Pakistani immigrants abused… pic.twitter.com/ktsOMVvXh1 — AshleY (@Aku_700) May 16, 2026

Her neighborhood is unrecognizable.

London (May 16) — A black woman who says she was born in White Chapel, a Muslim enclave in the city, says she wouldn’t recognize it anymore. She’s an attendee of the Tommy Robinson Unite the Right rally. Video by @ThevoiceAlexa: pic.twitter.com/JtHldWSTbb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 16, 2026

Here are the local nutjobs:

London (May 16) — Police rush in to form a physical separation of masked Antifa and far-left militants who came to confront the Tommy Robinson rally. pic.twitter.com/It1YPqRVvD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 16, 2026

They are chanting to shoot Tommy Robinson in the neck.

SHOCKING EXCL: “Shoot him in the neck like Charlie Kirk” far-left protesters call for Tommy Robinson to be “hung like Mussolini”. I don’t think incitement to violence on EITHER side is right. Calling for anyone’s death is too far. pic.twitter.com/fq3OErVKtE — Samara Gill (@SamaramGill) May 16, 2026

There are no official attendance numbers of attendees at the rally, but Tommy Robinson believes it’s the largest they’ve ever had.

🚨ALERT🚨 Followers, show YOUR followers this! The biggest event London has seen for many, many years! 🫡🫡🫡 Hundreds of thousands of patriots, hundreds of thousands of concerned citizens are taking their country back!

Follow us and share pic.twitter.com/k4SR4wQQlp — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) May 16, 2026

Nick Shirley is there, and I trust him to give us an accurate account.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 Nick Shirley in Parliament Square, the streets are PACKED for the Unite the Kingdom rally. Conservatives from U.S., France, and beyond showed up as the West standing together against the same destroying agenda.pic.twitter.com/CVCoMVTcIu https://t.co/75CqX53avk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 16, 2026

Make England Great Again.