President Trump Responds After Iran Posts a Fake MOU

The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account rejected an Iranian state TV report about a claimed draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States, calling it “not true” and “a complete fabrication.”

The post linked to a Fox News report that said Iranian state TV had published what it described as a new draft peace proposal with the United States.

Iran published a fake memo of understanding, but this is what they do. It’s for consumption by their people and propaganda that the U.S. media and Democrats will pick up.

This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they “released” is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER. https://t.co/agpTnBSgKu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 27, 2026

Fox said the claimed proposal still clashed with several major American red lines. Reportedly, it included demands tied to Iran’s nuclear program and future enforcement measures. They also demanded the release of $20 billion in frozen funds.

“This report from Iranian-controlled media is not true, and the MOU they ‘released’ is a complete fabrication,” Rapid Response 47 wrote on X. “Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out.”

Fox also reported that Vice President JD Vance said he remained hopeful an agreement could still be reached. However, he warned that the administration was focused on securing a deal that Iran would not violate in the future.

President Trump said he is still hopeful, but they don’t have a deal.