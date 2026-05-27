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Home Home Pinko Zohran Steps Up His Destruction of New York City

Pinko Zohran Steps Up His Destruction of New York City

By
M Dowling
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0
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CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the Ugandan mayor of New York City, if he had heard back from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin after Zohran’s creepy public video message, while doxing only Mr. Griffin to gleefully say he was going to tack on more taxes to his apartment in the city. Griffin then said he won’t build in New York City any longer and might cancel his current $6 billion building.

Zohran didn’t answer Collins’ question, and with his fake smile and untold arrogance, he gave a dissertation on people who need everyone else’s money. Finally, after she asked a second time, he admitted he hadn’t heard back “yet.”

He never apologized and won’t, so Mr. Griffin should continue to ignore him.

Zohran’s housing plan will cost a fortune, and he is going to steal private buildings, calling it a transfer of ownership. He’s freezing rents, and then if landlords can’t fix up the place, he’s going to “transfer ownership.”

What a racket!

This is the truth. Half of the Democrat candidates are insane.

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