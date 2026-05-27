Pinko Zohran Steps Up His Destruction of New York City

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the Ugandan mayor of New York City, if he had heard back from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin after Zohran’s creepy public video message, while doxing only Mr. Griffin to gleefully say he was going to tack on more taxes to his apartment in the city. Griffin then said he won’t build in New York City any longer and might cancel his current $6 billion building.

Zohran didn’t answer Collins’ question, and with his fake smile and untold arrogance, he gave a dissertation on people who need everyone else’s money. Finally, after she asked a second time, he admitted he hadn’t heard back “yet.”

He never apologized and won’t, so Mr. Griffin should continue to ignore him.

WOW: Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is FORCED to admit Citadel CEO Ken Griffin wants NOTHING to do with him and has yet to speak with him after the Uganda-born national’s administration reached out to him — after he creepily and weirdly stood in front of Griffin’s… pic.twitter.com/rLuHgyZWdS — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 27, 2026

Zohran’s housing plan will cost a fortune, and he is going to steal private buildings, calling it a transfer of ownership. He’s freezing rents, and then if landlords can’t fix up the place, he’s going to “transfer ownership.”

What a racket!

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is getting lambasted after unveiling his ATROCIOUS housing plan, which promises to create 200K new affordable rent-stabilized homes and preserve another 200K over the next decade—at a staggering cost of $22B to taxpayers. Critics WARN… pic.twitter.com/oVM4uDyGao — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 27, 2026

This is the truth. Half of the Democrat candidates are insane.