President Trump Slams Leonard Leo Whose Group Is Suing Him

President Trump won’t be using The Federalist Society for advice any time soon. He blames the co-chair of the organization, Leonard Leo, who was dubbed the Court Whisperer by left-wing ProPublica. Leo is currently involved in lawsuits against Trump’s use of tariffs. He backs a group suing Donald Trump.

It is true that quite a number of the judicial choices were terrible. Sentinel readers know who they are, and the list is growing as we see them involved in lawfare against Donald Trump. The Supreme Court is also a concern.

Trump Posted:

“I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges,” he posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions. He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court—I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is! In any event, Leo left The Federalist Society to do his own ‘thing.’

“I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations. This is something that cannot be forgotten! With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others.”

He’s not wrong about some really awful advice. The Trump appointee on the panel that trashed Trump’s tariffs is a Democrat.

Over the years, Leonard Leo pushed for judge Thomas, whom he befriended and helped through his Supreme Court confirmation in 1991. During the George W. Bush Administration, Leo organized efforts to lobby for the nominations of Roberts and Alito. And during Trump’s first term, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett were all selected from a list reportedly “personally curated” by Leo.

Leo hasn’t criticized President Trump, but he is involved with lawsuits against him.

In April, the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a group affiliated backe by Leo, mounted a legal challenge against levies imposed on Chinese imports, arguing that the President misapplied the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) cited to order the tariffs.

While that case remains ongoing, the U.S. Court of International Trade found that Trump misused the same presidential authority in a ruling this week on separate tariff cases. It has been put on hold by another judge.

The tariffs are extremely important to the success of this administration. Trump wants fair trade, to bring back US manufacturing, and he has a number of other laudable goals tied to tariffs.

So called “conservatives” keep suing President Trump to slow the MAGA agenda. Leonard Leo and his Federalist Society are leading the charge. They aren’t conservatives, they’re controlled opposition. pic.twitter.com/zIr32Mtsnf — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 30, 2025

