Tariffs, China Reneges and an Angry Donald Trump

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that talks with China have stalled and the only way it will change is if Donald Trump gets involved.

President Trump responded on Truth Social that China reneged on the deal he made to save their factories. He is not happy. Trump said they broke the Geneva Convention and stocks tumbled.

China might be waiting to see how the lawsuits turn out. The lawsuits against the tariffs are seriously harming Trump’s agenda. The Libertarians want them gone and are involved in the suits, including Leonard Leo.

“Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World.

“We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, “civil unrest.” I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us. I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen.

“Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

There is no better negotiator than @POTUS. President Trump is carrying out the long-overdue work of rebalancing the global economy to the benefit of the American people. I am confident that the Chinese, and the rest of our trading partners, will come to the table thanks to his… pic.twitter.com/wNgoLJFpvu — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 29, 2025

