President Trump Threatens “Harsh Measures” If Tina Peters Is Not Released

President Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of former Colorado election official and Gold Star mom Tina Peters from prison or there would be “harsh measures” taken. The judge gave the elderly woman nine years for trying to preserve election data by letting another person use a security badge to download the machine’s date in what she believed was a crooked 2020 presidential election.

Mrs. Peters husband died just before she was sentenced. She is now 70 years old. Mrs. Peters had no prior record but she was sentenced by a leftist judge. Democrats wanted to make an example of her and use her to demean so-called “election deniers.”

Mrs. Peters is serving what amounts to a life sentence.

Mrs. Peters was found guilty on seven charges in August 20, 2024, including conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant. She was over-charged and over-sentenced.

The charges were greatly exaggerated and now Trump is threatening ‘harsh measures” if Mrs. Peters is not released. Trump described her as an old woman, who is sick and “did nothing wrong except catch Democrats cheating in the election.”

Trump directed the US Department of Justice to take action to secure her release in March. The DOJ filed a court brief that could help her case the Colorado state attorneys urged a federal judge to dismiss it. Decision has not been made.

They can’t do anything much given it is a state case, not federal. However, the sentence is what they give to many murderers.

Democrats are determined to keep her in prison though she presents no danger to anyone.

The Story

by Joe Fried

Tina Peters was the elected County Clerk in Mesa, Colorado, and she initially assumed that the election process was entirely secure. However, there were some surprising results in a city election, and her constituents started to question the election process.

As the County Clerk, Peters knew that Dominion workers would periodically show up to perform “maintenance” on the computer system. As a precaution, Peters decided to make a backup copy of the 2020 election database before they arrived, which was near the end of May 2021. Sandra Brown was one of a couple of subordinates who assisted Peters in making the copy.

Months later, blurry images of voting system information appeared on the internet, and the Secretary of State assumed they came from Peters, and perhaps they did. After all, Peters regarded herself as a whistleblower who was pointing out serious potential problems with the Dominion upgrade process.

The Democrat administration in Colorado and the Merrick Garland Justice Department didn’t see Peters as a sympathetic whistleblower. Rather, she was a criminal who recklessly distributed computer images to the public. The Colorado Secretary of State asked a district court judge to prohibit Peters from overseeing the next two Mesa County elections, and that request was granted. Later, heavily-armed FBI agents conducted early-morning raids of the homes of Peters and three associates. In one case, a battering ram was used to break in the door.

After the raids, Tina Peters received death threats, so pillow czar Mike Lindell provided her with security and housing for several weeks. Because of that act of kindness, Peters now faces an ethics probe (for receiving a gift valued over $65). Also, she was arrested for allegedly taking pictures during the trial of one of her workers and resisting the police when they attempted to seize her phone.

For granting “unauthorized access” to the database, Tina Peters was indicted on March 9, 2022 on a slew of overlapping charges. The felony charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, criminal impersonation and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation. The misdemeanors include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with the requirements of the secretary of state.

The county district attorney, Dan Rubinstein, did not dispute a single point in the 87-page technical report, and he even acknowledged that “[f]urther investigation would be required to determine if…election records as required by statute” are gone forever. (Yes Dan, they are gone forever — a fact that we now know because of the courageous actions taken by Tina Peters.) Nevertheless, in a state that has become rabidly to the left of California, the DA probably did what he had to (politically speaking).

A jury found Peters guilty and, in October 2024, she was sentenced to 9 years in state prison, where she now sits. Keep in mind that Tina Peters did not profit from this matter in any way, and did not act with malice. Further, her concerns proved to be well founded. Indeed, the database had been altered, and voter information for two elections has been lost forever.

The judge, Democrat Matthew Barrett, decided that tough action was required because Tina Peter’s actions were “just as bad, if not worse, than the physical violence that this court sees on an all too regular basis.” I guess that gang members from Colorado’s chapter of Tren de Aragua have yet to appear in Judge Barrett’s court room.

Read more about the case from Joe Fried on this link.

~~~

Joe Fried is an Ohio-based CPA who has performed and reviewed hundreds of certified financial audits. He is the author of the new book, Debunked? An auditor reviews the 2020 election— and the lessons learned (Republic Book Publishers, 2022). It provides a comprehensive overview of irregularities that affected the 2020 election.