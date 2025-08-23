Giving CDLs Out Like Candy

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Watch the clip to see in action another CDL driver who can’t speak English. The poster is correct. Anyone hiring these people should be called to account. Whoever gave the CDLs out to non-citizens who can’t speak the language needs to be arrested. If it’s not a crime, take them out of the CDL business.

It’s not just trucks!

