Giving CDLs Out Like Candy

There’s no honorable way to kill, no gentle way to destroy. There is nothing good in war. Except its ending. ~ Abraham Lincoln

If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when your victory will be sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may be even a worse fate, you may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves. ~ Winston Churchill

We the people, elect leaders not to rule but to serve. ~ Dwight D. Eisenhower

In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock. ~ Thomas Jefferson

Fight! Fight! Fight! ~ Donald J. Trump after being shot in an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024.