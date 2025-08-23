Giving CDLs Out Like Candy

Watch the clip to see in action another CDL driver who can’t speak English. The poster is correct. Anyone hiring these people should be called to account. Whoever gave the CDLs out to non-citizens who can’t speak the language needs to be arrested. If it’s not a crime, take them out of the CDL business.
Whoever is hiring these foreigners to drive semitrucks needs to be arrested!! pic.twitter.com/r2nsbT4708
— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 22, 2025
It’s not just trucks!
New York Tour Bus Operator Involved In Mass Injury Crash Was Operating 9 Buses and 20 Drivers from a Residence https://t.co/DmT3rMQozh pic.twitter.com/rE1teRcVqe
— American Truckers (@atutruckers) August 23, 2025