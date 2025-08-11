President Trump to Surge Troops into DC: Watch It Here

New York, NY USA – July 16, 2016: Donald Trump speaks during introduction Governor Mike Pence as running for vice president at Hilton hotel Midtown Manhattan

President Donald Trump is holding a press conference today. He will discuss his administration’s efforts to “liberate” the nation’s capital from “crime, savagery, filth, and scum.” 

President Trump will have Federal Law Enforcement take charge of D.C. today. The U.S. military is preparing to activate National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., as part of President Trump’s crackdown on street crime in the city, a Defense Department official said on Monday.

Mr. Trump had not approved any official deployment orders as of early Monday. The New York Times says he is expected to announce at a news conference at the White House at 10 a.m. that up to several hundred District of Columbia National Guardsmen will be sent to support law enforcement officers in the capital, the Defense Department official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters. No other details were available early Monday.

He is considering up to 1,000 troops.

Crime in DC

The NY Times reports crime rates have fallen based on [the haphazard reports from various state and local police]. If you have been to D.C. for any length of time, you know crime is a serious problem. Some crimes are down, others are not, and it’s not a safe city, which is unacceptable for the nation’s capital.

The Trump administration also plans to temporarily reassign 120 F.B.I. agents in Washington to nighttime patrol duties as part of Mr. Trump’s crackdown, according to people familiar with the matter, says the Times.

You can watch it here:
This stuff goes on all the time in D.C.

1 Comment
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
12 minutes ago

President Trump is doing a lot of good and even great things, it is sad that the Main Stream Media, both in the USA and Canada, are still lying every freakin day to demonize him.

I wish Trump could stop the MSM from from lying for the left.

1
Reply
