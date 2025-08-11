President Trump to Surge Troops into DC: Watch It Here

President Donald Trump is holding a press conference today. He will discuss his administration’s efforts to “liberate” the nation’s capital from “crime, savagery, filth, and scum.”

President Trump will have Federal Law Enforcement take charge of D.C. today. The U.S. military is preparing to activate National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., as part of President Trump’s crackdown on street crime in the city, a Defense Department official said on Monday.

Mr. Trump had not approved any official deployment orders as of early Monday. The New York Times says he is expected to announce at a news conference at the White House at 10 a.m. that up to several hundred District of Columbia National Guardsmen will be sent to support law enforcement officers in the capital, the Defense Department official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters. No other details were available early Monday.

He is considering up to 1,000 troops.

Crime in DC

The NY Times reports crime rates have fallen based on [the haphazard reports from various state and local police]. If you have been to D.C. for any length of time, you know crime is a serious problem. Some crimes are down, others are not, and it’s not a safe city, which is unacceptable for the nation’s capital.

I lived in Washington DC for 15 years and finally moved in 2023 because the crime was out of control. The last straw for me? While I was having dinner on 14th street a car drove by spraying bullets out the window and one hit and killed a young father less than a block away. https://t.co/s0kZpaYumY — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) August 11, 2025

The Trump administration also plans to temporarily reassign 120 F.B.I. agents in Washington to nighttime patrol duties as part of Mr. Trump’s crackdown, according to people familiar with the matter, says the Times.

This stuff goes on all the time in D.C.