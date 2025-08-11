TX Speaker, Advised by an Obama Lawyer, Let Democrats Leave

The flight of the runaways never had to happen in Texas if the Speaker hadn’t made a most unfortunate mistake.

The Democrats were present, maintaining a quorum, the Speaker adjourned the body after seven minutes to allow Democrats to meet with Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He could have pushed for a vote, but the Speaker Dustin Burrows threw them the lifeline they wanted.

We have talked about the Texas House at Sentinel. They have in the past given a Democrat the Speakership so Democrats would have a voice the voters didn’t particularly want them to have.

TEXAS STATE REP. BRIAN HARRISON (R): Don’t just blame Democrats for this quorum break. Republican leadership enabled it, ignored objections, and stood down. If they had fought, Dems wouldn’t have fled.@brianeharrison pic.twitter.com/VRhTs1AN1f — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) August 5, 2025



Rep. Brian Harrison told Chanel Rion of OANN that he was a little shocked to learn who was advising the Speaker.

“…not only do the Republicans down here in Texas by and large, not fight for anything bold, they actually give the Democrats, literal Democrats, the power that voters overwhelmingly gave to Republicans as a ballot box.

“For example, I’ll give you one more example, the chief parliamentary officer of the Texas House, the most powerful staffer in the Texas House of Representatives who is advising our Republican Speaker on the quorum break is a Barack Obama White House lawyer, and Democrat Party official, that is the that is who our liberal speaker has advising him.