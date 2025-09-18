President Trump Will Declare Antifa a Terrorist Group

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will designate antifa as a terrorist organization, and is recommending investigations into people who allegedly fund it.

It’s unclear when the designation will take place, or what legal implications it will have. Antifa — short for anti-fascist — is an affiliation of anarcho-communists and each franchise has its own leadership.

The media will never admit that this group is an anarcho communist group, which is how the groups define themselves. They walk around with communist flags or their own flag, which is very close to it. They are subversives who plan to overthrow the government. The franchises are loosely connected through a network and are funded. They have chapters on universities.

The Statement

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post. “I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”