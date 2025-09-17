Weingarten Hawks Her Looney Book Comparing Trump & Conservatives to Fascists

Randi Weingarten, head of the second largest teacher’s union, has been hawking her new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy. Ironically, she has done a lot to destroy democracy and education with her Marxist ways.

Weingarten called conservatives “fascists” and compared them to Nazis. The book accuses “far-right forces” – normal conservatives – of committing all sorts of violations. Trump’s administration is just like Hitler’s, according to her.

Randi Weingarten just published this piece and the first line mentions “Adolf Hitler.” She’s still labeling conservatives as “fascists” right after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/Lspj6PE3PC — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 16, 2025

“Democracy is people power. But fascists want one leader or a small group of elites to have all the power. And that is what’s happening in the United States right now — with billionaire Trump having enabled his shadow governing partner Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, to act as his co-president,” the book says.

She got the billionaire smear in there.

“At both the state and federal level, far-right forces and wannabe dictators are smearing teachers, slashing public school funding, banning books, outlawing honest history, and expanding private school vouchers,” Weingarten wrote.

The criticism some teachers face is indoctrination in DEI and LGBT ideology. The only books the right are concerned about are porn in K-12 schools and fake history like Zinn’s or Project 1619. The left has banned books on Amazon and other platforms, and kept some books from publication. Try to get on the New York Times Best Seller list if you’re Bill O’Reilly.

She doesn’t like school choice because it takes from her power and the union’s power.

Weingarten is an awful human.