President Trump Will Mass Pardon Staff or He’s Joking?

President Trump has frequently promised his top administration officials pardons before he leaves office, according to people who have heard his comments.

“I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval,” Trump said in a recent meeting to laughs, according to people with knowledge of the comments. That radius appears to be expanding as the president repeats the line. Another person who met with Trump earlier this year said the president quipped about pardoning anyone who had come within 10 feet.

He said he would announce mass pardons at a news conference.

Trump aides have worried about losing control of the House of Representatives to Democrats in the November elections.

Democrats are threatening the DoJ, DHS, and the president’s pardons. As long as he is president, he’s confident the Justice Department will thwart investigations. The DoJ decides whether to charge someone for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

“The Wall Street Journal should learn to take a joke; however, the president’s pardon power is absolute,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said.