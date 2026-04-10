Faith Facade: Democrat Talarico Targets Texas Believers

In the wake of President Trump’s decisive second-term victory, the Democratic Party finds itself in full retreat mode. The old playbook, full of shoving Woke extremism, drag queen story hours, and open borders down America’s throat -backfired spectacularly. So now they’re trying a new tactic: pretending to be one of us. No more rainbow flags and “defund the police” chants in public. Instead, they’re courting centrists, independents, and – most brazenly – the very heart of the MAGA base: churchgoing white Christians, Baptists, Evangelicals, and everyday folks who still believe in the God of the Bible.

Nowhere is this deception more obvious than in the 2026 Texas U.S. Senate race. Texas hasn’t sent a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, yet the party is all-in on James Talarico, their freshly minted nominee for the Class II seat currently held by Sen. John Cornyn. Talarico, a 36-year-old state representative and Presbyterian seminarian, is being sold as a “man of deep faith” – a Lord-begging, Scripture-quoting Texan who supposedly shares the values of Sunday-morning pew-sitters across the Lone Star State. Don’t buy it. This is classic wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing territory, straight out of Matthew 7:15.

Talarico doesn’t hide his church membership. He’s been at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian in Austin since he was a toddler, and he frames every policy through a distorted Christian lens. “Love thy neighbor” becomes his justification for open borders and taxpayer-funded abortion. He preaches that Jesus was a “feminist” and twists the Annunciation story to claim Mary’s consent somehow endorses abortion rights. He’s called God “non-binary,” insisted trans kids are “God’s children,” and defended access to abortion for transgender minors. His home church flies rainbow flags, pushes reproductive “justice,” and has a long track record of ordaining gay clergy and sheltering illegal immigrants.

This is not the Christianity that built Texas or America. Baptists and Evangelicals – the most populous faith groups in the country – overwhelmingly reject these positions. They believe life begins at conception, marriage is between one man and one woman, and biological sex is not a social construct. Talarico’s brand of faith is mainline Presbyterian progressivism: heavy on social justice rhetoric, light on actual biblical orthodoxy. He rails against “Christian nationalism” while hijacking Jesus’ words to bless every item on the Democratic wish list – from gender ideology to wealth redistribution.

The broader Democratic strategy is clear. After years of alienating religious voters, party operatives have decided to “faith-wash” their agenda. They’re flooding church-adjacent spaces with talk of compassion and neighborly love while quietly advancing policies that shred the family, redefine human dignity, and mock traditional morality. In Texas, this isn’t subtle. Talarico’s viral clips quote Scripture to defend LGBTQ+ causes and abortion access – exactly the issues ordinary believers see as direct assaults on God’s design. It’s lip service wrapped in a seminarian’s collar.

Make no mistake: this is a trap. Democrats aren’t converting to traditional values – they’re co-opting the language of faith to peel off just enough church voters to flip a red state purple. They know Texas remains a GOP stronghold. They know the Christian base decides elections here. So they’re donning the sheep’s clothing, hoping believers won’t notice the ravenous policy wolf underneath.

Texas Christians have seen this movie before. Progressive “faith leaders” have spent decades whitewashing tombs – beautiful on the outside, full of dead men’s bones inside (Matthew 23:27). Talarico’s campaign is the latest chapter: a Trojan horse rolled straight into the sanctuary, promising “higher values” while delivering the same radical agenda that lost them the White House.

The 2026 Senate race is still months away, but the warning lights are flashing. Real faith doesn’t bend Scripture to fit the latest Woke fad. Real American Christian heritage – forged by Baptists, Evangelicals, and generations of believers – defends life, family, and liberty without apology. Don’t let the Democrats’ new church tour fool you. They aren’t coming to pray with you. They’re coming to convert you – to their side.

Texas voters, keep your eyes open. The wolves are in the flock, and they’re wearing clerical collars this time.

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Mike Robertson is a U.S. domestic and foreign policy analyst and commentator, with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in some of the toughest neighborhoods. You may follow him on X at @Mike_for_MAGA and Reddit.