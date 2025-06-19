President Trump: WSJ Clueless on His Thoughts About Iran

President Trump posted on TruthSocial, The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran! He could probably say that about all legacy media.

The article we should ignore is probably “The Fordow Imperative – for Trump and Israel.”

This is what we can probably ignore:

…This is where the U.S. comes in. Israel lacks the deep penetrating bombs, and the heavy bombers to deliver them, that could do more damage to buried sites. The U.S. has both, and Israel would like U.S. help in taking out those nuclear sites.

President Trump seems reluctant to do so for reasons he and the Administration haven’t explained. Mr. Trump endorsed the initial attacks, though he continues to suggest that the bombing could increase the chances of a negotiated deal to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. So far Iran has shown no such interest, and it chose not to attend scheduled talks in Oman on Sunday.

Mr. Trump posted on social media Sunday that “we can easily get a deal done” to end the war. But that prospect will be more likely if he helps Israel finish the military job. Israel is signaling that its campaign can take either a few days or many weeks. If Mr. Trump won’t help on Fordow, Israel will need more time to achieve its strategic goals. A neutral U.S. means a longer war.

The President is no doubt concerned that Iran or its proxies will hit U.S. troops or bases in the Middle East. But it isn’t clear how much damage Iran could do given how much Israel has degraded Iran’s forces. Iran also knows that attacking U.S. forces would mean a far more devastating U.S. response. The U.S. could destroy Iran’s navy, oil and gas production facilities and export terminals.

Mr. Trump’s other concern may be criticism from his MAGA isolationist wing. The podcast Metternichs are already attacking Mr. Trump merely for approving of the Israeli strikes. Asked about those critics on Saturday, the President gave an excellent answer.

“Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Mr, Trump told a writer for the Atlantic. “For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

The podcast critics won’t be any more vitriolic if the President helps end the war sooner by giving Israel the military capability to destroy Fordow and Natanz. Those are the real stakes. Now that the war is underway, the U.S. has a strategic and moral interest in destroying Iran’s nuclear threat and a rapid Israeli victories.

