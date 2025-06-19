Trump Sees Disabling of Fordow as Necessary, Levin Is Angry

Trump Believes Fordow Must Go?

Mark Levin is furious about this alleged leak and blames his MAGA critics for it.

According to multiple anonymous sources speaking to CBS News, President Trump has been briefed on the risks and the benefits of bombing Fordow. He allegedly believes that disabling it is necessary because of the risk of weapons being produced in a relatively short period of time.

“He believes there’s not much choice,” one source said. “Finishing the job means destroying Fordo.”

President Trump allegedly hasn’t decided on whether to give the plan to attack a go ahead. He still hopes Iran will come around.

One option Mr. Trump has considered is that Iran could disable Fordow on its own, if its leaders so choose, two of the sources said.

Germany, France in the UK are also engaged in diplomacy to avert involvement by the United States.

John Ratcliffe, the CIA director, has said in closed-door settings that Iran is viewed as being very close to possessing nuclear weapons, despite the official line from the intelligence community that Iran’s leadership hasn’t given a formal order to build bombs, CBS News reports.

Iran has prepared missiles and equipment for strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East if the U.S. joins the Israeli campaign, according to a senior U.S. intelligence official and a Pentagon official briefed on the matter.

Levin Is Angry

Mark Levin is angry and blames “isolationaist embeds” for it. He wants an investigation.

Unbelievable! The isolationist embeds are leaking again and undermining the president and the mission. Time for a criminal investigation. https://t.co/Jp4nZHvBQB — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 19, 2025

Iran & US Are Talking

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began its strikes on Iran last week. They are allegedly trying to find a diplomatic end to the crisis, three diplomats told Reuters.

According to the diplomats, allegedly, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, Araqchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks, which began on June 13.

That probably isn’t going to happen.

They said the talks included a brief discussion of a U.S. proposal given to Iran at the end of May. That proposal aims to create a regional consortium that would enrich uranium outside of Iran. Tehran has so far rejected that option.

This was updated within minutes of publication. Sorry for any confusion.

This was updated within minutes of publication. Sorry for any confusion.

You can comment on the article after the ads