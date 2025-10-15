President Trump’s Presser on Operation Summer Heat

President Trump is holding a presser with Kash Patel, and the DoJ leadership. The presser was to announce the result of Operation Summer Heat. The most dangerous criminals in the world were removed. Many were let in by a “stupid open border policy.”

He noted that in a short time, Gov. Pritzker had 4,000 murders and we all know of his insane reaction. Every citizen deserves to be safe, and he is planning a surge and might include San Francisco.

It’s Trump’s passion and a passion for his staff to make our cities safe.

He gave a rundown of the FBI’s successes, said there will be a surge in these cities, probably beginning with Memphis. President Trump promised to save Chicago, and will make them essentially crime free.

When you go all over the world, the cities are safer than US cities in many cases.