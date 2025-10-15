The UN Is About to Tax Americans

The UN wants to tax us! I can’t respond with the words I’d like to use, so I will just say I would rather take my money and burn it in a pile in my backyard than give those Marxist buffoons tax money.

The United Nations is poised to impose a global climate tax on carbon emissions, which has been described as the ultimate in taxation without representation. It’s also for a fraudulent need.

This tax is set to be a significant global issue, with the United Nations holding a vote on a multi-billion climate-change tax targeted squarely at American industry. It is intended to advance the “net zero” carbon emissions standard that American voters reject.

The U.S. maritime industry has warned that the global tax could cost American shippers more than $100 billion over the next seven years if enacted.

The U.S. government has expressed its opposition to this tax, calling it a “European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations” and threatening new measures against nations that vote for mandatory greenhouse gas limits on international shipping.

Who are these fascists to tax us? We already fund about 25% of their budget and they are worthless to us, worse than worthless. If only they were just worthless.