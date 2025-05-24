President Trump’s West Point Commencement Address

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Democrats are raging because President Trump wore a Make America Great Again hat to the West Point commencement. They think it’s disgusting. They are probably the same people who think America is disgusting. I think it’s awesome. It’s what he is trying to do.

Here he praises these courageous young people:

The graduates love him, and award him a lovely gift:

Nice:

President Trump’s West Point full commencement address.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments