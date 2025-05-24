President Trump’s West Point Commencement Address

Democrats are raging because President Trump wore a Make America Great Again hat to the West Point commencement. They think it’s disgusting. They are probably the same people who think America is disgusting. I think it’s awesome. It’s what he is trying to do.

Democrats are livid because President Trump wore a “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hat during his West Point commencement speech. They hate America. pic.twitter.com/B0VbUJlemG — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 24, 2025

Here he praises these courageous young people:

.@POTUS at West Point: "You could have done anything you wanted… Instead of stock options… you chose honor and you chose sacrifice. Instead of business suits and dress shoes, you chose muddy boots and fatigues… You're amazing people." pic.twitter.com/SRi05anFw4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2025

The graduates love him, and award him a lovely gift:

BREAKING West Point Class of 2025 surprises President Trump with a Gift. Trump is truly loved All we needed was a NEW President ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CsuyoGBaAV — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 24, 2025

Nice:

President Trump to the West Point Military Academy graduates of 2025: “This is a day you will never forget. In a few moments, you will become graduates of the most elite and storied military academy in human history.”

pic.twitter.com/R6id0mTRUv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 24, 2025

President Trump’s West Point full commencement address.

