“Dem Admin’s FBI Classified Millions as “Domestic Violent Extremists””

Half the country was classified as violent domestic terrorists so the jackbooted FBI under Biden could investigate anyone they want. That isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s in the recently released secret Biden-Democrat government document.

The Biden Autopen Administration labeled Americans who opposed the COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as “Domestic Violent Extremists,” or DVEs, according to newly declassified intelligence records obtained by Public and Catherine Herridge Reports.

It allowed the FBI and other government agents to open an “assessment” of Americans. It’s the first stop toward a formal investigation.

The report, which the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has declassified, claims that “anti government or anti authority violent extremists [militias],” “characterize COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as evidence of government overreach.”

Anyone who opposed the masks, vaccination, lockdowns were domestic terrorists. The FBI told social media the DVEs were trying to create a new political and social order.

However, a close reading of the report’s statistics reveals that of the 2950 domestic terrorism cases handled by the FBI, the vast majority were “related to the 6 January siege of the US Capitol.”

Those cases included “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.”

Michael Shellenberger, Alex Gutentag, and Catherine Herridge cooperated on a report at Public.

A separate February 2022 report called “Special Analysis: Joint Analytic Cell” investigates the “Sociopolitical Factors Amplifying Persistent Domestic Violent Extremist Threat.” The newly declassified report seems to draw a straight line between opposition to vaccine mandates… pic.twitter.com/0oLkXZyGWD — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) May 23, 2025

