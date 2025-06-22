President Zelensky’s Solution to Repercussions Post-Bombing

After the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites, Iran claimed they removed their nuclear material and people from the bombed out nuclear sites. Reports also suggest the three nuclear sites are not completely destroyed. We don’t know if any of that is true. The US has not confirmed either report. In any case, it was one of the most precise and devastating attacks in modern history. Iran never saw it coming and as a result, did not fight back.

North Korea is putting themselves in the middle of the conflict, threatening to send nuclear weapons to Iran. They always bellow when there is trouble in the world. However, Russia is chiming in and could tell them to send them.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former president of Russia Dmitry Medvedev says that some countries are ”ready to transfer nuclear weapons to Iran.” Medvedev is the Putin propagandist.

Yemen announced they will attack every US ship that comes through the Red Sea. They will get droned as usual.

As we reported, Iran’s Parliament voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, and that does present significant problems. It could shut down the United States’ economic boom. The US allegedly asked China to talk them out of it.

Additionally, the US has been talking about using tactical nuclear weapons for the first time since the Korean War. If it’s saber rattling, it hasn’t shut down opposition. The saber rattling has just increased.

Complicating matters and perhaps the biggest problem, Israel is planning regime change. President Trump needs to stay out of it. We are terrible at regime change. There are no viable public reports that the Iranian people are ready to revolt against the Mullahs and IRGC, which would make regime change more feasible.

For decades, Iran has created terror in the region, and threatened the world with their nuclear development. It came to a head last night. The bombing was an outstanding success, with a perfect execution. We’d like to focus on that for at least a day.

Zelensky Wants Action Against Iran, Russia, and North Korea

In steps Volodymyr Zelensky.

To add to these concerns after an amazing and impressive performance by the US military, Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is dying to get the US into World War III, wants a global response against Russia, Iran and North Korea. He claims it is needed.

He has called for joint international action against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

“Russia is now trying to save Iran’s nuclear program – there is no other way to interpret the public signals and non-public activities,” Zelensky said in Kiev on Thursday, during his nightly video address.

“When Iranian Shahed drones – now significantly upgraded – and ballistic missiles from North Korea – also upgraded – kill our people in Ukraine, it is a clear sign that global solidarity and global pressure are not enough,” Zelensky said.

“We must significantly tighten sanctions.”

Zelensky is the comedian president who starts a lot of trouble and isn’t very funny.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email