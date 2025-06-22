Iran’s Parliament OK’d Closure of the Straits of Hormuz, Oil Prices Could Soar

Fighting between Israel and Iran continues today after the US has obliterated three of Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran’s considering closing the Straits of Hormuz as a response to the US bombing. That would cut off the steady flow of gulf oil shipments to Europe, the US and Asia.

Iran’s parliament voted today to approve the closure. It still needs to be rubber stamped by this country’s Supreme National Security Council. It is believed the closure would cause more of a disruption than the Russian invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19.

Adam Lakhani security director at international SOS told Metro UK that the price of oil could jump from the current $71.77 to as much as $120.00 per barrel in a worst case scenario.

“Iran has a very well-established naval base in the city of Bandar Abbas and it has a strong naval capability,” Lakhani explained.

“So whether they decide to pull that lever… is something we are concerned about and are watching very closely.”

About a fifth of the world’s oil is transited through the shipping lane, which splits Iran on one side and Oman and the UAE on the other, and links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean.

The US has asked China to talk Iran out of it.

The biggest problem is that even though President Trump might not be looking for regime change, Israel appears to be and Iran knows it. When Israel asked for Trump’s blessing to kill the Ayatollah, that became clear.

If it closes, would that bring the US or Europe into the war?

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email