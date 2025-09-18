Pritzker Poses with a “Peacekeeper” Wanted in 4 States

Days before he committed a smash and grab robbery and while there were warrants in four states for his arrest, 35-year-old Kellen McMiller was standing next to Illinois Governor Pritzker. The reason he was there was because the Governor said he was one of the “trusted messengers” in the community. He wanted to show how well things were going and he didn’t need help from the federal government.

He is one of their “peacekeepers.” Pritzker wastes money on this peacekeeper program when he could hire more police.

There was a photo of the black man next to Pritzker because it was a photo-op after all. No one knew he was wanted because they obviously didn’t check. We wouldn’t want them to profile after all. Imagine how incompetent the Governor’s advance team is.

During the robbery, an innocent man was killed.

Just before 5 a.m. on September 11, a group of burglars backed a pickup truck into a display window at the Louis Vuitton store at 919 North Michigan Avenue. Video shows several men running through the shattered storefront and returning with trash bags filled with merchandise. Prosecutors said goods worth nearly $700,000 were stolen.

Chicago police arrived as the crew was loading into getaway cars. One or more of the criminal’s took off in a car at 77 mph and hit an innocent man who was heading to the hospital. The driver of the Honda, 40-year-old Mark Arceta of Skokie, had a green light and was heading to his final shift at Northwestern University before starting paternity leave. He was killed in the crash, and his wife gave birth to their son soon after.

Ironically, the Governor who doesn’t want help from the President because it’s going so well in Chicago, wanted this to be a photo op to prove it.

The peacekeepers program is a joke. You need trained, vetted police. Read more at CWB Chicago. All seven criminals were charged with murder.

The Pritzker administration claims the peacekeeper program works. I personally don’t believe it, and the police don’t either. It’s not gun violence. It’s a problem of too many criminals getting away with crimes.

