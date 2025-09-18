Sen. Schumer Rails Against the Firing of Jimmy Kimmel

The biggest fraud in the Senate, Chuck U. Schumer believes the firing of Jimmy Kimmel is “outrageous” and “indicative of autocracy,” reminiscent of “Xi and Putin.” This is a senator who applauded the silencing of people he disagreed with and covered for his wife over a ferry disaster she was responsible for ultimately. He’s the Jewish senator who kept silent while Jewish elderly people died in the nursing home near his home.

Who can forget how he helped silence our President. It was Jack Dorsey who did it, but the entire leadership and influencers in the Democrat party demanded it.

Schumer is the authoritarian who threatened Supreme Court Justices, inciting crazy people, because he didn’t like their rulings.

Democrat led by the likes of Schumer are the authoritarians who locked us down and forced us to be injected with an experimental vaccine. We were forced Guinea Pigs.

So who are the authoritarians again?

Here is Kimmel lying and smearing. It’s the reason he was fired. It isn’t cancel culture where you fire someone or destroy someone because of a political agenda. This Kimmel guy was held accountable for lying on air in a vicious way.

James Woods Take

If you check out James’ Woods X posts, you will see everything the people on the right are thinking.

James Woods expressed his deep affection for Jimmy Kimmel on X. “We’ve all made jokes at Jimmy Kimmel’s expense. But Mr. Kimmel is a fellow artist, and I am in fact heartbroken to see the way he has been treated. I believe he is, in his heart of hearts, a good and decent fellow, devoid of malice and hate.

“Just kidding, Jimbo. Eat shit.”

