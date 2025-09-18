Sen. Schumer Rails Against the Firing of Jimmy Kimmel

The biggest fraud in the Senate, Chuck U. Schumer believes the firing of Jimmy Kimmel is “outrageous” and “indicative of autocracy,” reminiscent of “Xi and Putin.” This is a senator who applauded the silencing of people he disagreed with and covered for his wife over a ferry disaster she was responsible for ultimately. He’s the Jewish senator who kept silent while Jewish elderly people died in the nursing home near his home.

Who can forget how he helped silence our President. It was Jack Dorsey who did it, but the entire leadership and influencers in the Democrat party demanded it.

Schumer is the authoritarian who threatened Supreme Court Justices, inciting crazy people, because he didn’t like their rulings.

Democrat led by the likes of Schumer are the authoritarians who locked us down and forced us to be injected with an experimental vaccine. We were forced Guinea Pigs.

So who are the authoritarians again?

I feel as much sympathy for Jimmy Kimmel as liberals felt for Roseanne, Kevin Sorbo, James Woods, Victoria Jackson, Tim Allen & Gina Carano, which to say, “none.” Absolutely none at all. https://t.co/3JRX5RvyxW — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 18, 2025

Here is Kimmel lying and smearing. It’s the reason he was fired. It isn’t cancel culture where you fire someone or destroy someone because of a political agenda. This Kimmel guy was held accountable for lying on air in a vicious way.

BREAKING: Nexstar, who controls almost two-dozen ABC stations in MAJOR American cities, just announced they will NO LONGER AIR Jimmy Kimmel’s show pic.twitter.com/x2NA0vUFOf “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2025

James Woods Take

If you check out James’ Woods X posts, you will see everything the people on the right are thinking.

James Woods expressed his deep affection for Jimmy Kimmel on X. “We’ve all made jokes at Jimmy Kimmel’s expense. But Mr. Kimmel is a fellow artist, and I am in fact heartbroken to see the way he has been treated. I believe he is, in his heart of hearts, a good and decent fellow, devoid of malice and hate.

“Just kidding, Jimbo. Eat shit.”

CNN mourning the ouster of the world’s most tiresome comedian for an hour and the death of three murdered police officers for two minutes. CNN is the toilet of corporate news. https://t.co/IPsxQ0WAAq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 18, 2025

Kimmel said the killer was “MAGA,” rather than the radical leftist homosexual in a relationship with a “transitioning” transvestite that evidence has shown he is. There’s free speech and there is lying speech. Sinclair Broadcasting chose not to be associated with a liar. Bravo. https://t.co/WUcB9edQN0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 18, 2025