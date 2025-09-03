Pritzker Will Resist Trump’s Efforts to Clean Up Crime in Chicago

Governor Pritzker has made it clear that he sees this disagreement with President Trump over troops in Chicago as an opportunity to catapult his career, giving him an opportunity to campaign for the presidency.

Somehow, letting more black kids die in Chicago helps his career, or he thinks it does.

Pritzker will fight any effort to bring ICE and the Guard into Chicago to clean up the crime in the city. He will order agencies to resist as his comrades in the media claim Trump is taking over cities.

Just this past holiday weekend, 58 people were shot and eight are dead. Most of these people were young.

Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday that a federal immigration enforcement blitz in Chicago is imminent. He also said Trump “has no idea what he’s talking about,” after the president claimed in a social media post that “Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far” and later told reporters the city is a “hellhole.”

“There is no emergency that warrants deployment of troops. He is insulting the people of Chicago by calling our home a hellhole, and anyone who takes his word at face value is insulting Chicagoans, too,” Pritzker said.

How immoral to say that when eight people just died in one weekend due to violence and crime in his major city.

Trump said he is going into Chicago, like it or not.

Pritzker responded as expected.

“When did we become a country where it’s OK for the US president to insist on national television that a state should call him to beg for anything — especially something we don’t want?” Pritzker said Tuesday. “Have we truly lost all sense of sanity in this nation, that we treat this as normal?”

The governor stood alongside Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson — often a political rival — and state Attorney General Kwame Raoul for Tuesday’s news conference. Johnson criticized Trump for cutting grants for gun violence prevention programs that he said were effective.

As if guns shoot themselves.

He Wants to Be President

According to CNN, Pritzker has long been building for his moment against Trump — and for what could eventually become a 2028 presidential campaign.

In April, he traveled to New Hampshire, which is poised to play an early role in the 2028 nominating contest, though Democrats have not yet finalized their presidential primary calendar.

He lambasted “the culture of timidity” within the Democratic Party, rejected what he bemoaned as “the culture of incrementalism” and called for “do-nothing” figures to step aside.

He condemned any action by the administrtion to control crime and called deportation of illegal aliens, including criminals, “raids of Latinos.”

The fact that he thinks 58 people shot and 8 dead is acceptable and he doesn’t need help says all we need to know.

People aren’t safe in Chicago, but he doesn’t care.

Here Is One Case

“UNREAL. Chicago mother KNOCKED OUT while walking down the street by William Livingston who has 13 Mugshots and has been arrested MULTIPLE TIMES FOR ASSAULTING WOMEN,COPS & EVEN CHILDREN when he punched a 15 year old girl. They operative with IMPUNITY in these inner cities because it appears they have it.”