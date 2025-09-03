Awesome! The New CDC: Gold Standard Science & Amazing Cures

Dr. Makary talked about the new CDC with Greg Kelly on Newsmax last night. He responded to Dr. Demetre’s criticisms and the new approach of focusing only on Infectious Diseases, not politics.

He believes the COVID boosters are coming to an end, and added that 85% of the healthcare workers opted to not get it last time around. Dr. Makary also spoke to Robert Kennedy’s new plans for the CDC centering on restoring trust.

Dr. Makary dismissed the disgruntled workers by saying there is renewed optimism and more freedom to debate now. They are going to concentrate on “objective, gold-standard science and amazing cures” in what was a “very calcified bureaucracy.”

He said people were demoralized and there is a sense of energy. The employees had their orders from the White House under the prior administration.

“A lot of people were demoralized,” Makary said. “You come in there as a scientist, and you say, Hey, I want to see data to support school closures or cloth masks on toddlers or the six feet, and you’re told, No, shut up. This is what we are supposed to do. It comes from the White House. People were demoralized.

“So there’s a bright sense of optimism right now. There’s an energy that is in our health agencies. And I think it’s an exciting time, and you’re going to see some really interesting things in the near future. At the FDA, you’re going to see our new process to approve drugs deliver some amazing cures and meaningful treatments, I think, in the next few months, and in this year, you’re going to see some amazing movement in what was otherwise a very calcified bureaucracy.”

Watch: