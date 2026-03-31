Pritzker’s Safe Chicago Is a Fairy Tale

Only two weeks ago, 18-year-old college student Sheridan Gorman was shot in the head by an illegal alien for no reason. That was followed by progressive Mayor Johnson doubling down on protecting illegal aliens in his sanctuary city. He made short shrift of the murder of this very young woman.

Governor Pritzker, who wants to be president, quickly put the murder in his rearview mirror.

They insist they have a safe city. It’s not, and these two won’t do a thing about it or let President Trump do a thing about it.

Children with sketchy parenting and education.

Lock they ass up because this mob action for real, sick of these fucking kids. Fucking rug rats and there’s more look at them they steady coming this was their meet up … March 25, 2026 Sherrie Collier March 25 2026 7:47 PM

Spring break and these kids are at it !!!! do you… https://t.co/AA1N6OkGGs pic.twitter.com/cRhe3ewUbY — SubX.News® (@SubxNews) March 30, 2026

Teen “Takeover” in Hyde Park … Get Your Dirty Ass Bald Head Kids … Something is Wrong with These Parents … Crime and Progressive Fascism is Spreading … 5318 S Blackstone Ave … Mar 25 8:02:22 PM Hyde Park also had a teen take Over Wed Mar 25 … and Imposed… https://t.co/nWfeU75xQB pic.twitter.com/HiTlQqVZpq — SubX.News® (@SubxNews) March 30, 2026

Teen trend in full force in our lovely, Streeterville neighborhood. Gun shot, 100+ teens running. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/pZNzT4CBzc — Lukasz Dusza (@DuszaLukasz) March 29, 2025

In Chicago, police and their K-9s have to accept being slapped around a bit.

A violent clash broke out at the 69th Red Line station as several men attacked CTA K-9 officers. Police say the situation escalated quickly, with K-9s biting some individuals and one person throwing a trash can at a dog. #chicagoscanner #k9 pic.twitter.com/BlaYmfyZDn — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) July 9, 2025

Just another Monday.

Female gunshot victim, male victim hit on the sidewalk by a car, and one more patient being transported – the first two are in serious to critical condition. #ChicagoScanner — Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) March 31, 2026

Nice area, but still not safe.

Teen trend in full force in our lovely, Streeterville neighborhood. Gun shot, 100+ teens running. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/pZNzT4CBzc — Lukasz Dusza (@DuszaLukasz) March 29, 2025

Even if the criminal keeps the ankle monitor on, they know there isn’t any 24/7 monitoring. This person probably doesn’t plan to show up to his probation hearing.