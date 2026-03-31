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Home Shorts Pritzker’s Safe Chicago Is a Fairy Tale

Pritzker’s Safe Chicago Is a Fairy Tale

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Only two weeks ago, 18-year-old college student Sheridan Gorman was shot in the head by an illegal alien for no reason. That was followed by progressive Mayor Johnson doubling down on protecting illegal aliens in his sanctuary city. He made short shrift of the murder of this very young woman.

Governor Pritzker, who wants to be president, quickly put the murder in his rearview mirror.

They insist they have a safe city. It’s not, and these two won’t do a thing about it or let President Trump do a thing about it.

Children with sketchy parenting and education.

In Chicago, police and their K-9s have to accept being slapped around a bit.

Just another Monday.

Nice area, but still not safe.

Even if the criminal keeps the ankle monitor on, they know there isn’t any 24/7 monitoring. This person probably doesn’t plan to show up to his probation hearing.

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