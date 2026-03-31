The State of the Iran War This Morning: Trump to EU: Fight for Yourself

Spain, France, the UK, Germany, and other NATO nations don’t want to get involved in the Iran fight. They won’t even allow the US or Israel to fly over their territory. It isn’t doing them much good. Iran won’t let the Europeans cross the Strait of Hormuz, no matter how much they seem to side against the US.

President Trump responded in two Truth Social posts about 7:30 ET:

The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT

All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT

Jaw-Dropping Footage

President Trump shared jaw-dropping video footage Monday of a massive explosion in Iran reportedly caused by a US airstrike on a large ammunition depot in Isfahan. A “high volume” of 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs was used in the strike posted by Trump on Truth Social, a US official told the Wall Street Journal.

The footage is one of several videos of fiery blasts that have taken place in Isfahan, the country’s third-most populous city and the location of the majority of Tehran’s 60% enriched uranium, as well as a sprawling “missile city.”

Iran has 27 missile cities deep underground. Bunker Busters are likely the only bombs that can reach them. About this video, Pete Hegseth said, “The video Trump posted last night showed an ammo depot in Isfahan struck by U.S. bombers. You don’t see many of those videos because, as a reminder, Iran has shut off the internet to 99.9 percent of its population.”

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth This Morning

Pete Hegseth also spoke this morning and said the three airmen (one woman) who were shot down accidentally were back in the air and bombed Tehran last night.

Hegseth: “I witnessed lethality. I met a junior airman as the sun was going down and a chill was setting on the tarmac, who, when asked what they needed, simply looked up at me with a sly smile and said, ‘More bombs, sir, and bigger bombs.’ We will happily oblige her.” pic.twitter.com/tAmZoyJJoA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2026

Hegseth on Iran: “The video Trump posted last night showed an ammo depot in Isfahan struck by U.S. bombers. You don’t see many of those videos because, as a reminder, Iran has shut off the internet to 99.9 percent of its population.” pic.twitter.com/CPyB3x9jIL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2026

Personally, I want us out of Iran and Ukraine and back to working on the economy ASAP! I pray for the safety of our military. However, the soldiers who are being deployed to Iran are not soldiers you would deploy as ground troops. They’re specialists. Many experts are saying that. I doubt President Trump will choose the option of deploying ground troops.

Hegseth said the talks with Iran are very real; they are ongoing and gaining strength

Sec. Hegseth: Russia and China—we know exactly what they’re doing, what they are or are not doing. We don’t have to air publicly what all of that is, but where necessary, we’re addressing it, we’re mitigating it and or we’re confronting it head on pic.twitter.com/Bq6PAGrLHA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth: “American firepower is only increasing. Iran’s decreasing. We have more and more options, and they have less. Just one month, in only one month, we set the terms. The latest Intel is clear out of CENTCOM. Our strikes are damaging the morale of the… pic.twitter.com/NTRd2ZSZYz — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2026

General Dan Caine

Gen. Dan Caine says U.S. B-52 bombers are now flying over Iran, leveraging American air superiority to operate inside the country. He said no more cruise missiles needed. The General added that they took out 150 Iranian naval vessels; their fleet is gone.