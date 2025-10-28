Project Veritas Thwarted a Terror Attack by Sex Trafficking Illegals

Two sex traffickers in Orlando were not only selling minors, they were planning to blow up Jewish people, including children.

Janaina Toledo and Leonardo Corona Ramos, two illegal immigrants hiding out at the Meliá Celebration Hotel in Orlando, had already engaged in conversation with someone who claimed to be a minor, soliciting “services” for men.

It gets worse.

Toledo and Corona Ramos were communicating their plans to use “six explosives” in a terrorist attack, targeting Chabad South Orlando, a Jewish synagogue and school.