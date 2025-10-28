The Safest Cities in the US

Which cities in the U.S. are safest?

It’s not easy answering the question since the reporting in crime statistics vary.

However, as you know, Ammo.com often conducts in-depth research to obtain the best answers. Their latest report lists the safest cities in the U.S., and here are the highlights:

Irvine, CA, and Virginia Beach, VA. are the safest large cities in the country.

Gilbert, AZ, Plano, TX, and Honolulu, HI, are large cities with violent crime rates below the national average.

The safest cities in each state range from violent crime rates of 9.43 per 100,000 people (Connecticut) to 526 per 100,000 people in South Dakota.

Whether you’d like to see which city is safest in your state or you’d like to analyze trends across the nation, this comprehensive report is a must-read. Please don’t forget to share our report with others who may also find it valuable: Click here.

