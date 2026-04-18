Proof of Medicaid Fraud in California

Dr. Oz stopped payments to 450 hospices in California, and not one has called and asked to be reinstated. He is rooting out the fraud.

Katie Pavlich interviewed Dr. Oz and told him the complaint is that rooting out fraud “is cutting Medicaid services.” What is your response to that?

Dr. Oz said, “Not at all. They know it’s manufactured.” Oz said that they sheepishly argue that we, once in a while, hurt children who are innocent and need the services. However, he said we are providing a great service for those children.

He said that in Minnesota, the officials took a budget from $3 million to $400 million. They did it by creating programs and manufacturing services that aren’t supposed to be used. They are hurting the child who really has autism because they can’t get access to services, and you’re corrupting the entire system.

“We’re seeing the same thing in California with hospice, where you have one-third of all the hospices, Katie, in the entire country are in Los Angeles, not California, just LA. I mean, how many people are dying there? … I’ll make this announcement in your show. We have stopped payments to 450 hospices in California. Guess what? Not one has called us asking to reinstitute them. … in 10 weeks, we’ve shut down 450 payment systems to these guys, that’s representing at least $600, $700 million just this year, and no one’s complaining.”

The attorney general, Rob Bonta, claims he has been addressing the fraud with his handful of prosecutions. However, how does he explain that, after a probe by citizen journalist Nick Shirley and an investigation by the Trump administration, they closed 450 seemingly fake hospices in record time?