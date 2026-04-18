Christiane Amanpour Thinks She Was a Major in the Army, We’re Worried About Her Mental State

Incredibly biased left-wing, very left-wing ‘journalist’ Christiane Amanpour claims she was a major in the army without ever being in the army. She thinks a press pass is a dog tag, and somehow she became a major. That’s not a joke. Amanpour wrote in a post, “I recall my dog tag in the first Gulf War had the rank of major… the very same rank [as Secretary Hegseth]. Just sayin’.”

It’s all in her mind, but don’t worry, Christiane, we will make you the first fake major in the Clown World Army. She is our first fake major in our fake army.

Who made her a major?

here we have Christiane Amanpour randomly claiming to have been a major in the U.S. military https://t.co/nOOlXQDslD pic.twitter.com/SiRD0wspOq — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) April 17, 2026

Grok said she was not in the army and was not a major. She is a nothing.

This is a case of Stolen Valor. Christiane is the golden hack of the left.

I don’t really know why Amanpour said it other than that she was dehumanizing Secretary Hegseth. Jerry Dunleavy wrote: I am told Amanpour may have been referencing a press ID she was given during the Gulf War, which listed the fake administrative rank of “major” for access purposes, which is actually more insane, becuz she is comparing that to U.S. troops who actually achieve the rank of major…

Amanpour is just being her usual nasty self. On second thought, we don’t want her in Clown World.