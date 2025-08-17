Putin Demands the Donbas, Zelensky Has Impossible Demands

Vladimir Putin is demanding Ukraine surrender the Donbas, eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as a condition for ending the war.

The Russian leader told Donald Trump that he would be prepared to stop fighting on the rest of the frontline if Ukraine gave in to the demand and addressed the “root causes of the conflict”.

This should be no surprise to anyone. He has already taken the region over. Putin also doesn’t want NATO on his border, and wants Ukraine to be the neutral state they agreed to be when the Soviets cut them loose.

The media is already taking Zelensky’s side, claiming Trump is going to ambush Zelensky when the opposite has been true in the past.

WEF/EU puppet Zelensky has come up with a new list of demands. He has been empowered by the EU, Democrats, and RINOs.

First of all, Zelensky wants sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky was “stunned” with comments that Putin might have “rolled” Trump. Ukraine’s leader has done a nice job “rolling” the US also, and now we have Putin doing the same thing?

Secondly and Thirdly, Zelensky will undoubtedly demand the US be in Ukraine protecting them forever, and pay to rebuild their nation with a trillion dollars and BlackRock at the helm, while we support the Ukrainian bureaucrats.

The Ukrainian president doesn’t think he has to cede land after losing the land. I wish that were true.

The risk is world war and nuclear war.

Russia won. That is the reality.

Yesterday, President Trump said Putin might agree or did agree to NATO protecting Ukraine. That’s no different than letting Ukraine join NATO. The leadership in Ukraine is very capable of launching false flags and it is one of the most corrupt nations in Europe.

As for the rebuilding of the nation, that isn’t our responsibility. We don’t have a trillion dollars to spend on Ukraine.

However, it appears Zelensky is calling all the shots.

Bannon’s Concerns

As Bannon said, the last time Mr. Zelensky came to DC, he came with an impossible list of demands. He will do the same thing again because he has the backing of the EU and US politicians. However, the plan is a disaster for the United States.

It isn’t what the President wants to do, but we don’t know who has his ear or who is pressuring him. We do know too many in Congress want to see the war continue, thinking beyond hope that Ukraine will somehow win, perhaps with US troops on the ground.

If we work out a security agreement with Ukraine, we will be setting ourselves up for a catastrophe somewhere down the line.

We are in a Catch 22 since no one wants to see the people suffer or the military abandoned, but we do have to cut them off. Zelensky appears to be a puppet of the World Economic Forum and the EU Commission.

