Rep. Anna Paulina Luna believes Ukrainian President Vlad Zelensky has a bailing out plan. According to a report she quoted, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik claims he transferred $50 million to the UAE every month.

On Monday, the outlet allegedly published the bank accounts of companies in the UAE involved in the corruption scheme of Volodymyr Zelensky’s cronies. I don’t see the article on Aydinlik.

I call this story BS, but what do I know.

The fact that Tass, Sputnik and RT are amplifying it makes it more likely that Russia planted it and is promoting it. They are so sleazy. I think Putin could be mocking us, and President Trump won’t be pleased if true.