Creative Destruction Media has a translation of audio of Quid Pro Joe discussing possibly criminal activity with discredited Ukrainian President Poroshenko. They discussed firing Viktor Shokin who was investigating his son Hunter for an IMF loan.

ONE CONVERSATION

Poroshenko is heard telling Biden he met with General Prosecutor Shokin the day before, and despite the absence of any corruption charges or wrongdoing, he asked Shokin to resign. Shokin agreed and handed him the resignation the next day.

Biden acknowledged his agreement.

Biden says, “Tell me that there is a new government and a new Prosecutor General. I am prepared to do a public signing of the commitment for the billion dollars.”

Poroshenko then told Biden that one of the leading candidates is the man who replaced Shokin, Yuriy Lutsenko who later said in a deposition that Hunter Biden and his business partners were receiving millions of dollars in compensation from Burisma.

Then, on May 13, 2016, Biden congratulates Poroshenko on “getting the new Prosecutor General,” saying that it will be “critical for him to work quickly to repair the damage Shokin did.”

“And I’m a man of my word,” Biden adds. “And now that the new Prosecutor General is in place, we’re ready to move forward to signing that one billion dollar loan guarantee.”

John Kerry is also heard on the tape.

There is much more and the transcript on Creative Destruction Media.

The Analysis Talks of Treason

Biden puts pressure on Poroshenko to fire Shokin. Poroshenko said that he blocked the resignation of Yatsenyuk on February 16, 2016, at the personal direction of Biden.

On both points, according to Derkach, there is an obvious corpus delicti under the article “treason” (in fact, Poroshenko complied with the instructions of the leadership of a foreign state).

In addition, other films have been published on which:

Poroshenko asks Biden to influence Self-Help regarding the position of the faction in voting for the prime minister. Poroshenko complains about Abromavicius. Biden at the end of 2016 gives Poroshenko advice to nationalize Privatbank as soon as possible, until Trump, who won the election, came to power.

Biden is talking about Ukraine nationalizing a bank? He’s interfering in another nation’s government? Isn’t that what he said Trump did, but didn’t do?