Flashback! Joe Biden Plagiarizes British Labor Leader Neil Kinnock & leaves presidential race

Joe Biden, running for the presidency for the third time this year, withdrew in 2008 and in 1988. He sought the U.S. presidency for the first time in 1988, although his candidacy was cut short by accusations he had plagiarized material and exaggerated his academic record.

He admitted to them but claimed he didn’t mean to mislead.

If you haven’t heard about his exploitation his wife and daughter’s death at the expense of the truck driver who hit her car, you can read it here.

Watch a 1988 report:

This is his exit speech: