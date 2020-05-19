NJ gym owners get a 2nd citation, praised as ‘American heroes’

The owners of a Camden County gym which reopened on Monday in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order have been issued a second violation by police when they reopened the gym again on Tuesday.

Bellmawr police arrived at Atilis Gym in Bellmawr Tuesday morning and issued owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti the citation. The officers also stopped three gym members as they left the gym.

Each citation could cost $1,000 and six months in jail.

Judge Napolitano believes that the governors who are keeping us safe, but not free, are not doing their job. He sees the gym owners as “American heroes.”

