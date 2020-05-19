NJ gym owners get a 2nd citation, praised as ‘American heroes’

The owners of a Camden County gym which reopened on Monday in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order have been issued a second violation by police when they reopened the gym again on Tuesday.

Bellmawr police arrived at Atilis Gym in Bellmawr Tuesday morning and issued owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti the citation. The officers also stopped three gym members as they left the gym.

Each citation could cost $1,000 and six months in jail.

Judge Napolitano believes that the governors who are keeping us safe, but not free, are not doing their job. He sees the gym owners as “American heroes.”

I Stand Behind all Those Who are Challenging the Unconstitutional State Lockdown Ordershttps://t.co/KqfmAkEYCy — Judge Napolitano (@Judgenap) May 19, 2020

Ian Smith— one of @TheAtilisGym owners asks the crowd to congregate at their cars and listen to Bellmawr PD.

This— just minutes after police asked the crowd to disperse.

PD says they could be facing charges if they don’t stay in their cars.@News12NJ pic.twitter.com/evapiL4FSJ — Erika Shych (@erikashych) May 19, 2020

I applaud the owners of The Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, NJ for standing up for their right to operate a business. Bravo to the police officers as well. Let people work & provide for their families. #BacktoWorkAmerica pic.twitter.com/irZU1eIrNf — Garry Cobb (@GarryCobb) May 19, 2020

“They are going to have to take other steps in order to shut it down. WE ARE NOT SHUTTING DOWN.” Owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, NJ, who are defying @GovMurphy’s shutdown orders, have vowed to stay open. Police issued a second summons to the owners today. 🎥 / @MaggieKent6abc pic.twitter.com/Q8aolFY8oO — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) May 19, 2020

NJ rejects the premise of essential versus nonessential businesses! Ian Smith, owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmar intends to open Monday in a display of civil disobedience #WeStandWithAtilis #reopenNJ #savejersey pic.twitter.com/DovhllKS08 — Lenny saya (@LennySaya) May 14, 2020