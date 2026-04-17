KTTC reported that Hennepin County’s radical Soros District Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that her office had filed two counts of assault charges against an ICE agent during a Thursday press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Today, our office has charged Gregory Donnell Morgan, an ICE agent, with two counts of second-degree assault,” Moriarty said. “There is now a warrant for Mr. Morgan’s arrest, which allows law enforcement to arrest him anywhere in the country.”

They have been looking for an ICE agent to charge. They think this is the case.

The 35-year-old ICE agent, Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., is accused of pointing a gun at a vehicle on a highway in Richfield, Minnesota, in February.

Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. was driving back from his shift on the shoulder of Highway 61. Allegedly, one vehicle entered the shoulder ahead of Morgan Jr’s car and then moved away. The county attorney alleged the agent pointed the gun at the vehicle in response.

The 35-year-old Morgan, who is from Temple Hills, Maryland, faces two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was charged via warrant and is not in custody at this time. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.

As reported by KSTP, Moriarty last month urged citizens to submit evidence of supposed ‘illegal’ activity by Homeland Security agents.

She also stated that her office was looking into at least 17 incidents for potential criminal charges.

She is Minnesota’s Levernetiy Beria, so we aren’t sure that we can trust these charges. We have to hear the agent’s side.

Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.