Still the Smartest Guy in the Room––Except…

Back in 2011, many years before June 16, 2015, when Donald J. Trump took that infamous escalator ride to announce his intention to run as a Republican for President of the United States, I wrote an article entitled Trump Is Already Running the Country.

This was because, even then––and more so now––he was able to put just about every politician in America to shame, effectively exposing how the distinctly unimpressive amalgam of their ignorance of the U.S. Constitution, political correctness, the preposterous notion of multiculturalism, and the mortal fear of being called a racist, all combined to prevent them from challenging the authenticity of Barack Obama’s birth certificate and therefore his eligibility to be president of the United States of America.

In his aggressive and insistent challenge, Mr. Trump––way back then––was more equipped and, in fact, more eligible to lead our country than were all the cowering politicians on both sides of the aisle, and, as always, the craven leftwing media who utterly failed to investigate and uncover the Trojan Horse who ultimately made it to the Oval Office.

For a trip down Memory Lane, here is CNN’s Obama shill Chris Cuomo arguing with Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio who, with his chief investigator, Michael Zullu, proved forensically that Obama’s birth certificate document was a colossal forgery.

Today, Mr. Obama faces criminal charges, not for his role in the allegedly phony birth certificate nor for his fraudulent Social Security number, but for the apparently significant leadership role he played in the “Russia collusion hoax” against President Trump.

And that is not to omit mention of his alleged role in encouraging our NATO allies to militate against President Trump’s rightful request to enlist them in order to rid the Mideast and the entire world of the threat of a nuclear Iran.

MOVING ON UP

Talk about Memory Lane… here are the arrogant, smug, self-important, and always-wrong leftists who predicted a crashing failure of the Trump candidacy.

But sure enough, the billionaire builder and “The Apprentice” TV star ended up running for president and defied virtually every political poll––both left and right––by crushing Hillary Clinton in 2016.

How? By stressing the urgency of addressing these historically neglected issues:

Building a wall which promised to stop the rising tide of illegal aliens and sanctuary cities and the punishing price in safety and money they cost hard-working Americans.

Closing our borders, which––even before Covid––were being flooded with unvetted illegal aliens, sex traffickers, drug pushers, jihadists, communists, et al, who numbered into the multi-millions.

Bringing both corporations and jobs back to America.

Fixing our Mt. Kilimanjaro of debt and Mt. Everest of unemployment.

Creating a significantly strengthened military.

Making America energy independent for the next thousand years.

Appointing three [apparently] rock-ribbed conservative justices to the Supreme Court,

A booming economy,

Sky-high employment of women, blacks, Hispanics, and young people,

Equitable foreign trade deals.

Brokering the Abraham Accords, which normalized the relationship between Israel and several Arab nations for the first time in history.

Passing the First Step Act, which reformed the criminal justice system and reduced recidivism.

The Right to Try [experimental medications] law that saved so many lives.

During his first quite illustrious term, he did all that, and significantly more.

But all these things, which were good for America, the Democrats hated, detested, reviled, resented. In fact, each accomplishment only increased the pathological nature of the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that began on the very day of that fateful escalator ride.

Nevertheless, Democrats have always entertained the conceit that they are smarter than, well, everyone. And so, they knew that the strategies they employed to purge their nemesis from our body politic would succeed beyond their wildest dreams.

And yet, with all of their fancy credentials, impressive titles, no-doubt high IQs, and unshakeable confidence in their mission, they utterly…

Failed at the Russian hoax.

Failed at the Ukraine hoax.

Failed at the Impeachment hoax.

Failed at multiple assassination attempts.

That’s a lot of failure. But it hasn’t stopped the Democrats from continuing to fail.

THEN CAME THE RIGGED ELECTION OF 2020

It wasn’t just the blatant interference from Ukraine and China but evidence from dozens of states like Georgia, not to omit Dinesh D’Souza’s damning documentary, 2,000 Mules, that exploded the myth of a fair election…in fact, that reinforced the suspicion of a massively rigged election in favor of the Democrats.

Suffice it to say that the American public, after witnessing with their own eyes and ears the stupendous calamity––both domestically and internationally––that the Biden regime inflicted on America, the 2024 presidential election not only gave a thunderous 77-million votes to Donald J. Trump, but also:

A clear majority of 312 out of 538 Electoral College votes,

All seven battleground swing states––Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,

Control of the Senate,

Maintaining control of the House of Representatives,

State governor majority,

State Legislature majority,

The stock market hit record highs.

A FOUR-YEAR SABBATICAL

During the four years that President Trump 45 was out of office, he had plenty of time to be both appalled–and furious–by the devolution of all things domestic and foreign that was wrought by a clearly clinically compromised and propped-up “President Biden,” but also mobilized by the challenges they posed.

He ran again for office with the energy and laser-like focus that exhausted even the much younger reporters who covered his campaign, all the time telling Americans that he would close our porous borders, once again strengthen our military, once again make America one-hundred percent energy independent, and also get rid of the preposterous Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI) policies that made us the laughing stock of the world, and that he would fight and resolve the virulent anti-Semitism that was contaminating even our most prestigious colleges and universities.

SURE ENOUGH!

Americans already knew him to be a man to whom problems and deficits and hurdles were challenges to be solved, not “issues” to be kicked down the road, as just about all his predecessors had done.

And sure enough, when President Trump 47–– after not one but three assassination attempts–– glided into office in the 2024 election, he was, in the best sense of the expression, the proverbial Bull in the China Shop. In fact, on his very first day in office, he signed 26 Executive Orders (EOs).

To this date, his original and unprecedented ideas (Greenland, Cuba, Spain, NATO, defunding racist colleges, ending the horrific and mutilating “transgender” surgeries on minors, recovering billions––possibly trillions––in governmental waste through his Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) run by Elon Musk, resolving eight wars, which he lists here –– among them Armenia and Azerbaijan, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Servia, Pakistan and India, Egypt and Ethiopia, etc. In fact, his accomplishments are truly too numerous to mention. But ace writer Cherie Zaslawsky has done just that in her must-read article: “Trump Unleashed: The First 14 Months of Our 47th President.”

ALL GOOD…. EXCEPT!

In his life before politics, the mega-construction mogul Donald J. Trump dealt daily with powerful mafia dons who literally ran the states and countries they lived in by demanding a piece of everything in the building industry, from architects, contractors, vendors, electricians, plumbers, et al.

But even more powerful, at least in New York City–– Mr. Trump’s beloved bailiwick––were the unions!

Yet, through ups and downs, bankruptcies, and bailouts, Mr. Trump managed to build a massive, multibillion-dollar empire while enjoying sky-high ratings for his TV show and then a hugely successful run for the presidency of the United States!

So, what does the “except” in the title of this article mean?

Ask any successful business person or millionaire or billionaire that question and they will admit that it comes from not having the time to read through every résumé, every curriculum vitae, every job application, and therefore having to appoint a trusted person or more than one person to do the vetting and often the multiple interviews before recommending a candidate seeking a position in his or her company.

And in President Trump’s case, in his administration.

WHO IS THAT TRUSTED PERSON?

Well, it’s certainly not ChatGPT.

And it’s certainly not AI.

It’s a real live person (or more than one person) who ostensibly has read all the résumés and conducted all the interviews before believing that the applicant is the very best person for the job, meaning 100% on board with MAGA, a rock-ribbed conservative, and a proven loyalist to the president.

On a personal note, one of my grandsons applied to be an intern last summer for a prominent U.S. Senator, and he was interviewed three times for a two-month job (which he got). So, I think that interviewing for a job in a presidential administration probably requires at least four but probably five or six interviews by people who the president trusts implicitly.

JUST A FEW OF A THOUSAND QUESTIONS

We know that the trusted people in President Trump 45’s tenure were treacherous, starting with his VP Mike Pence, and the people who recommended Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, both of whom inflicted the horrific fraud of Covid-19 on the entire world.

In his second term, who is it exactly whispering recommendations in his ear that turn out to be either incompetent or ineffective or possibly seditious?

Seasoned journalist Kelleigh Nelson points to Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as a prime suspect, noting that Wiles funded Trump’s antagonists Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush and John McCain; was co-chair at Mercury LLC, a global leader that promotes the Deep State narrative; has spoken openly about being in favor of open borders, and was a source of information for Jack Smith’s special counsel investigation of Donald Trump’s role in the January 6th “insurrection” and his alleged mishandling of government records.

Further, Nelson documents highly incriminating information about Pres. Trump’s co-appointee for DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Vivek Ramaswamy, who went to Yale Law School on a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship, Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, who was a partner at Soros Fund Management for decades, Kristi Noem (now fired) for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Pam Bondi (now-fired) for Attorney General, and among others. And when Bondi was a lobbyist at Ballard Partners, she worked closely at that firm with none other than Susie Wiles!

Maybe it’s not such a mystery about who has been whispering recommendations for prominent positions into the president’s ear!

Nelson also condemns the appointment of Dr. Mehmet Oz, who holds dual citizenship in Turkey and the United States, to be the administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Clearly, prolific writer Janet Levy agrees, adding her own shocking laundry list of objections to the Oz appointment, including conflicts of interest and this damning quote from the American Medical Association’s Journal of Ethics, which called Dr. Oz “a dangerous rogue unfit for the office of America’s doctor.”

Is this simply a pitfall of all über-successful people, having to trust seemingly loyal advisers who are either snakes in the grass to begin with or who end up biting the hand that feeds them?

As you know, Mr. President, D.C. is a rancid Deep State cesspool, where so many people have been compromised that it’s impossible to know who is sharpening the next knife.

I’m not one to give advice to the President of the United States, but if I ever got the chance, I’d tell him to trust ONLY his five children and his Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Adviser, Stephen Miller–– and that’s it!