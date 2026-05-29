Radicals Scream & Attack ICE on Behalf of Criminal Aliens in Newark

Anti-ICE protesters and immigration officers clashed outside a Newark detention center Thursday night, a clash that was spurred on by Democrats, including New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, on May 25th. It continues.

Democrats are insurrectionists.

The detainees are claiming the food is terrible and spoiled. Democrats encourage that. It’s a typical and commonly used ploy.

Meanwhile, the radicals are attacking officers, verbally and physically.

“Every cop, every fed, shoot yourself in the head,” numerous radical lunatics screamed.

🚨 This is EXACTLY WHY ICE agents are FORCED to wear masks ICE Newark rioter: “I HAVE YOUR FACE, MOTHERF***ER” “Your WHOLE F***ING FAMILY is DEAD!” “Your KIDS. Your WIFE. ALL DEAD!” This is the type of TERRORISM Democrats WANT ICE agents to face by de-masking them pic.twitter.com/d36Iv8JpAj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

Communist radicals have claimed ICE detainees are on a hunger strike in response to subpar conditions at the center, but Department of Homeland Security leaders have pushed back on those assertions.

Democrat traitors like Rep. Dan Goldman claim the radicals are the victims of ICE. The fake victims pose for photos as if they are being hurt. It is what they have been trained to do. It’s another typical tactic.

Protesters, many covered in keffiyeh scarves, have tried to block vehicles and people from entering and exiting the facility, leading to violent confrontations. That isn’t a protest. They are committing crimes.

The DOJ has just criminally charged a Bolshevik rioter, Brendan John Geier, for biting and kicking ICE officers in Newark, NJ, last night.

ICE has deployed its elite SRT (Special Response Team) agents to ICE Newark with full tactical gear. They’ve brought their own munitions with them.

Today, New Jersey state police finally moved in. The Pinkos screamed, foul messages like “You F-ing race traitor!” and “You are nothing more than bootlicking slaves!!”

Thank Democrats who joined forces with communist revolutionaries.

🚨 BOOM: NEW JERSEY JUST CAVED AND SENT POLICE TO ICE NEWARK “You F-ing race traitor!” Leftists are raging at New Jersey officers: “You are nothing more than bootlicking slaves!!” 🤣 They DIDN’T WANT a federal surge, now the NJ police are stepping in 🔥 The left is livid… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2026

The people rioting are often paid protesters from out of state. These rioters are using this to claim ICE is the problem. Mikie Sherrill supports them and claims ICE is the problem. This is an insurrection.