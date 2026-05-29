The Declaration of War on American Soil

Ask yourself why they pray in the street, block traffic, and disturb residents. We all know why. It’s the same reason they use megaphones to broadcast the call to prayer for the five daily prayers. They are staking their claim. People are afraid to stop the overstepping.

CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood must be banned.

Mosques are popping up like a fungus in every city in the U.S. Yet so many Americans are asking why are they stopping traffic to “pray” in the streets. It’s not about prayer, folks. It’s a declaration of war. The invaders are declaring their ownership. pic.twitter.com/YiAQntYcQW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 29, 2026

CAIR is committing a workplace Ramadan jihad by demanding it is their “right” to enforce allowing Ramadan prayer in the workplace. Meanwhile, they are building over 4,000 mosques that are perfectly adequate for Muslims to pray in, RAIR reports.

🚨CAIR WORKPLACE RAMADAN JIHAD: CAIR’s “Rights” Demands Are Sharia Infiltration – Forcing Employers to Submit While They Build a 50,000-Strong ARMY in 4,000 Mosques! First, the front-line assault: CAIR’s slick Ramadan video isn’t about “accommodation” – it’s DEMANDING… https://t.co/dL6aFQJY9D pic.twitter.com/HZBlVgxHbj — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 4, 2026

The Facts Exist

RAIR Foundation has example after example of cities being taken over. If you start researching, you might agree with me that we are in worse shape than Europe.

Florida is quietly falling to the Muslim Brotherhood’s insidious civilizational jihad, as local leaders—from mayors donning Islamic garb to police and FBI officials—roll out the red carpet for Brotherhood-tied groups at Ramadan 2026 iftars across 14 cities, betraying the state’s anti-terror stance and legitimizing networks bent on subverting American institutions through smiling infiltration and “diversity” rhetoric.

Over the past month, over 14 cities in Southern Florida, Islamic organizations, centers, and mosques have been influencing your government, schools, and police departments. The South Florida Muslim Federation has been promoting these open house events on its website across Southern Florida.

Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, once lit up for American football, has been conquered on the 50-yard line by thousands prostrating in Islamic prayer—a vivid emblem of calculated Islamification, led by Mayor Frank Scott and enabled by politicians, schools, and voter drives inside mosques.

Resist! Demand the end to this extremism. They don’t need to take over streets or infiltrate our culture. It’s civilizational jihad.