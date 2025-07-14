Rear Adm. Approved Drag Shows on USS Ronald Reagan Not Getting Promoted

The Pentagon withdrew the promotion of rear admiral Michael ‘Buzz’ Donnelly to the rank of vice admiral and command of the 7th Fleet.

The 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest overseas force.

The Daily Wire reported that it questioned the Trump administration about Donnelly allowing Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley to perform as drag queen “Harpy Daniels” at a “Morale, Welfare, and Recreation” event on USS Ronald Reagan while the ship was under Donnelly’s command.

“(A) source at the Defense Department said that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is withdrawing Donnelly’s nomination to lead the 7th Fleet,” the Wire reported. “Hegseth is looking for a new 7th Fleet commander, the source shared.”

The Wire also noted that Donnelly’s previous promotion to his current position was one of the many military promotions that Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama delayed for months in protest of the Biden Pentagon’s insistence on subsidizing abortions in the military.

It wasn’t just one drag show.

Kelley also held a controversial role as a digital ambassador.

The conservative nonprofit America First Legal criticized Kelley’s role as a “digital ambassador” and alleged Kelley took part in inappropriate political activity, showed contempt toward superiors and misused a service member’s uniform. America First Legal,

In a June 2023 letter to then-Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and other senior administrators, demanded an investigation into its allegations. “In order to preserve the Navy’s reputation, swift action must be taken to restore good order and discipline and to prevent further partisan activity that implies Navy endorsement of particular candidates and causes,” Jacob Meckler, the group’s legal adviser, said in a news release at the time.