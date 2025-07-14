Europe as We’ve Known It Is Dying

Europe is dying for several reasons, beginning with their woke climate change spending, and possibly ending with wars. Two days, we reported that the top court in France said that every Gazan can claim refugee status in France. The reason they gave was Israel is persecuting them. That shouldn’t be their issue. They have way too many unassimilated people as it is. There is also the fact that every Arab poll shows almost all Gazans hate the Westerners.

Germany promised to take in 1,000 Afghans a month who say they are in danger over the Taliban. Germany had promised asylum to tens of thousands of Afghans since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, but instead of flying them directly to Europe, had them wait in Pakistan while the German authorities conducted background checks. Pakistan now wants them out and into Germany. Will they assimilate at that rate of entrance?

That takes us to a new graph on birth rates in Europe. The Europeans aren’t replacing themselves. The new Europeans they are taking in have much higher birth rates. If they don’t assimilate, Europe is no longer Europe. It will be something else, possibly not something good.

Europe as we have known it is on a path to end its existence.

No worries, Europe will exist, it will just be a bit different. Let’s just call it “more diverse” or something like that idk. pic.twitter.com/lL1TNC5KEy — Dome (@idkmaybedome) July 14, 2025