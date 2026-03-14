Remains of Family Kidnapped by a Criminal Illegal Alien Recovered

When Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, was taken from her home and likely murdered, another family in Mobile, Alabama, was kidnapped by a criminal illegal alien. A mother, her daughter, and her two-year-old son went missing.

Aurelia Choc Cac, 40, and two of her children—Niurka Zuleta Choc, 17, and 2-year-old Anthony Garcia Choc—disappeared from their home in late January. They were killed by something with a sharp edge, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Argueta Guerra is facing three counts of capital murder in connection with the killings. Authorities recovered jewelry at the location with Aurelia’s and Anthony’s pictures on them.

Authorities have recovered the remains of bodies they believe belong to a missing mother and her two children, who mysteriously disappeared in January. This story went untold while we heard about Nancy Guthrie daily and still do. Nancy Guthrie likely met with the same fate. When you let in millions of anonymous people, many will be criminals, especially in states that are sanctuaries for criminals.

This beautiful family is gone at the hands of someone who should never have been allowed into the country.

He has a long criminal history and has had deportation orders since 2024. He even murdered the toddler.