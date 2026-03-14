Pivotal Case in the War on Terror: Antifa Is a Terrorist Organization

Antifa members frequently show up at violent protests. It includes those representing anti-ICE, No Borders, No Kings, anti-Tesla, and pro-Palestine. We now know for certain that they are a large organization of anarcho-communist terrorists. They are the militant wing of the American Left.

The Story

A federal jury convicted “nine North Texas Antifa cell operatives.” They rioted, used weapons and explosives, provided material support to terrorists, and obstructed. They attempted to murder an Alvarado police officer and unarmed correctional officers at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in 2025. The Justice Department announced that they were convicted of terrorism, and were also part of a larger organization.

“A federal jury just convicted nine violent extremists for the July 4 attack on an ICE detention center in Texas. They ambushed law enforcement, shot an officer in the neck, and thought they’d get away with it. Today, justice prevailed. Terrorists who target our agents will face the full force of federal law. We will continue dismantling violent extremist networks and the funding pipelines that support them,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

During the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s assertion about the anti-fascist movement Antifa was especially memorable.

“His own FBI director [Christopher Wray] said … antifa is an idea, not an organization,” Biden said. He was referring to President Donald Trump calling them terrorists.

During testimony on September 17, 2020, Christopher Wray undercut Donald Trump’s assertion that they are a terrorist group. He said they are an ideology, not an organization. He didn’t want to do anything about them, and he didn’t.

“It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology,” Wray told the congressional committee.

After the hearing, the president accurately described Antifa. “And I look at them as a bunch of well-funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with ‘murder.’ LAW & ORDER!”

It looks like Trump was right, again.

The Justice Department Report in Part

Testimony and other evidence at trial established that the defendants were members of a North Texas Antifa Cell, part of a larger militant enterprise made up of networks of individuals and small groups primarily ascribing to an ideology that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States government, law enforcement authorities, and the system of law.

This case is very significant. It sets a precedent and establishes that Antifa is a terrorist group. They have been allowed to grow in blue cities with the unspoken blessing of Democrats. They frequently appear at protests/riots on behalf of Democrat open borders and other issues.

“Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization that has been allowed to flourish in Democrat-led cities — not under President Trump,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

“Today’s verdict on terrorism charges will not be the last as the Trump administration systematically dismantles Antifa and finally halts their violence on America’s streets,” she added.

“This case marks a historic moment as it represents the nation’s initial federal indictment targeting a coordinated group of Antifa cell members engaged in violent criminal activity,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard.

“The charges demonstrate our unwavering commitment to confronting domestic terrorism and protecting our communities from organized threats,” Pickard continued.

Antifa admits they are anarcho-communists and have not denied that. Black Lives Matter is also self-described as a communist organization, though they play that down now. Ask yourself why Democrats have allowed this and even encouraged it. Antifa helps Democrats push the Democrat agenda. And what does that say about the agenda?

As Tom Elliott demonstrates in this clip, the media and Democrat operatives continued the lie.

Who would see these people coming at them and think they were not terrorists?

Evidence at trial revealed that most of the Antifa Cell involved in the Prairieland attack looked to Benjamin Song as a leader. Song acquired firearms that he distributed to co-defendants and recruited members at gun ranges and combat sessions he conducted, as well as from various ideologically aligned groups. For example, defendants Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, and Savanna Batten were part of a group that created and distributed insurrectionary materials called “zines,” according to trial evidence.

Trial testimony reflected that, late at night on July 4, at least eleven of the defendants rioted and attacked the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was using to house illegal aliens awaiting deportation. The defendants dressed in “black bloc”—dark clothing with head and face coverings that concealed their identities—designed to hide each individual’s identity but also to aid and abet those members engaged in illegal acts by making members indistinguishable from one another to law enforcement. Evidence introduced at trial revealed that the defendants brought eleven firearms, body armor, and eleven military-grade first aid kits with tourniquets and other items for gunshot wounds to the scene of the attack.

Many of these items were introduced by the government as exhibits. Additionally, fingerprint evidence linked many of the defendants to the items at the scene, and evidence obtained on phone locations supported that those who participated in the attack all turned off their phones or placed them in Faraday bags to prevent tracking on the night of the attack.

After Antifa cell members arrived at Prairieland, they began shooting off and throwing fireworks (explosives) at the facility and vandalizing vehicles and a guard shack on Prairieland property.

CBS News explained that they shot an officer in the neck:

Alvarado Police Chief Teddy May welcomed the guilty verdicts, noting that Lt. Gross – the officer shot in the neck during the attack – has fully recovered. May said the outcome reflects the consequences of the choices made that night.

“It’s unfortunate for Mr. (Benjamin) Song,” he said. “He made some poor decisions, and it seems like he’s now going to have to be paying his debt to society.”

He also agreed with prosecutors that the defendants could not have reasonably believed they were attending a peaceful protest.

“I don’t believe any reasonable person could believe the suspects didn’t know what they were doing,” May said.

He said the convictions bring closure for the injured officer, his family, and the department. May said officers were doing their jobs when they came under fire and thanked investigators and prosecutors for their work. He said the verdict reinforces their faith in the justice system…

The terrorists:

Autumn Hill (formerly known as Cameron Arnold), Zachary Evetts, Benjamin Song, Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris (formerly known as Bradford Morris), Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto, and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada were charged with multiple offenses for their roles related to the Prairieland attack.