Rep Calls Trump “Low-IQ,” Slams “Black MAGAs Wit They Hats”

Privileged private school gal Jasmine Crockett continues her fake ghetto-speak to call the President “a low-IQ person” who has “a problem with people of color.” She doesn’t care how many Black MAGAs there are “wit they hats.”

My understanding is that she thinks any criticism of her is racist. She is worried that people of color are being deported. However, she fails to admit that most of the world are people of color. According to the United Nations Population Division’s estimates, the white population accounts for roughly 9.77% of the world’s total population.

When you let in people from around the world, most will be people of color.

Jasmine is also lying about the redistricting. It would give Texas five new districts, four of which are majority Hispanic.

“Um, and so I want people to see him and understand who he is,” says Jasmine who never met a camera she didn’t love. “This [President Trump] is a person that has a problem with people of color, period. I don’t care how many black MAGA out there with they hats.

“I want to be clear when we look at who it is that he’s kicking out of this country, is people of color. When we look at who he always disrespects and says that they are low IQ, even though, when you look at his cabinet, this has to be the most incompetent cabinet we have ever had in the history of this country.

“When we’re talking about people that literally have the ability to drop bombs or order the bombs be dropped, or make recommendations that bombs be dropped, and they literally don’t know how to get the signal chat right, so we’re talking about low IQ individuals. [I think she means Biden who droned people regularly].

“But so long as they say that this guy is their guy, and usually, if they work for a certain news network, that’s the only qualification that’s necessary. I’ve got news for the President. I am not going anywhere, no matter how many squiggly lines they draw. In the state of Texas, I will be back, and I will be on his behind and making sure the real accountability that the American people are demanding, whether they’re Democrats, Republicans or Independents, that it has had when the Democrats take control of this House in the midterms.”

