Report: Robert Mueller Did Have Dementia During Russiagate

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was subpoenaed yesterday, has been discovered in a memory-care home, as Real Clear Investigations reporter Paul Sperry stated.

Democrats use dementia-ridden puppets to do their bidding.

We all knew he had dementia when he allegedly ran the Russiagate probe. Sentinel reported it back during the scandal. We also knew Andy Weissmann was the man actually running it. Democrats really like their puppets in place and dementia patients are in demand.

The agents who worked for Mueller – who had dementia – then moved over to work for Jack Smith as he pursued the fake insurrection case against President Trump. Let’s not forget the roles Jeff Sessions and then-Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein played in supporting, promoting, and expanding the hoax investigation. Rosenstein wore a wire to one Cabinet meeting hoping Trump would say something stupid.

The other thing that is striking is the fact that Bill Barr promoted his good friend Robert Mueller for the job of special counsel. He didn’t know his good friend had dementia?

DEVELOPING: New evidence is emerging that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller suffered from dementia-related memory loss when he took over the Russiagate investigation, allowing prosecutors Brandon Van Grack and Andrew Weissmann, along with sidekick Brandon Van Grack, to run roughshod over him and his decision making — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 30, 2023

Mueller couldn’t remember anything from his report. It happened over and over.