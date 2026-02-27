Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lands the Cardi B Endorsement

Congratulations, Jasmine Crockett, for landing the Cardi B endorsement, the rapper who once drugged and robbed men when she was starting out as a stripper.

Cardi B told her followers to vote for Jasmine, and she has 37 million followers.

Sadly, Jasmine could win a Senate seat. Don’t rule it out.

Jasmine Crockett is flexing the fact that rapper Cardi B endorsed her for Texas Senate. Who is Cardi B? Just a woman who admitted to drugging and robbing men while she was a stripper. That’s quite the endorsement @JasmineForUS! Great job! pic.twitter.com/IgGMz3hBuJ — Jack (@jackunheard) February 26, 2026

Rapper Cardi B tells her followers to vote for her “sister” Jasmine Crockett over James Talarico for US Senate. “Please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett. Because one thing about it, she’s gonna fight her best.” Well, with an endorsement like this, how can Crockett lose? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KHOwK1UnQ0 — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) February 26, 2026

Here are some of Jasmine’s greatest hits: