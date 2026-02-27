Gov. Kevin Stitt “Is a Leftist…Must Be Voted Out ASAP”

Governor Stitt contradicts himself depending on who he is speaking with, hoping you’ll forget what he said in the past. They always forget about the videos.

Last year, Governor Stitt said Democrats opened the border for votes

A year ago, Governor Stitt of Oklahoma said, “I’ve heard it said before that every state is a border state, and it’s so true. The drug trade. It’s coming into Oklahoma. I mean, fentanyl deaths are up about 500% in the state since I took over as governor, but the Republican governors have been pushing back.

“We’ve been standing with Governor Abbott; we’ve sent letters to President Biden. We’ve all sent troops down to the southern border. And it’s just, it’s unbelievable to us how you can have an administration that refuses to have a strong border, right?

“We just, it just doesn’t make sense, unless you think that you can turn those into voters and it helps you in your next election. That’s the only possible rational explanation to that the Democrats have in this situation….”

Go to 09:15, and watch Gov. Stitt say it.

The Gathering is conservative.

This year, he says Democrats wouldn’t open the borders for votes.

Now watch him talking with left-wing NPR.

“But I will also say, you know, even my Democrat governor colleagues, they’re, they don’t, they’re not trying to get illegals here to turn them into voters. I don’t believe that’s what Democrats, you know, politicians, are trying to do.

“And just like Republicans, they get a bad rap that people think Republicans don’t like immigrants. That’s not true. There’s some common ground that if we can sit down together…”

Stitt is a dangerous virtue signaler. He knows that truth. The only logical answer is that Democrats want the votes and the permanent electoral majority.

And we can’t sit down and find common ground with people who are destroying our country and erasing our votes and sovereignty so they can maintain power ad infinitum.

Nick Searcy believes Stitt is a leftist who infiltrated the Republican Party. One thing is for certain. He must be voted out of office ASAP.

This behavior should be a deal killer.