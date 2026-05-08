Rep. Massie Puts Out Damaging False Information on Tucker’s Podcast

Just as Rep. Thomas Massie named six alleged Epstein pedophiles and was embarrassingly wrong, he is now falsely claiming DHS has an official X account in Israel. Anyone who saw the screenshot he refers to in the clip should ask themselves how that makes any sense at all. Massie did not do that.

Rep. Massie went on Tucker Carlson this week and told his audience that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security set up its official X account in Israel using an Israeli IP address and an app purchased from the Israeli App Store. He wants Congress to open an investigation into it. The only problem with that is that the screenshot was a fake.

The image that went viral in November, showing the alleged DHS page based in Tel Aviv, was created in July 2008, available via the Israel App Store, and garnered 39 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes before anyone looked closely at it. Then, people discovered where it came from.

How It Was Created

Indeed, on Nov. 25, the account that first posted the screenshot appeared to share details about how it was created. It appears to be an admission that the claim that the DHS X account was run from Israel was based on a fabricated screen capture:

nah the date joined did used to specify the country this is the base of my own profile i used for my tweet pic.twitter.com/5onuU3MjY7 — j! (@astrrals) November 25, 2025

Additionally, the screenshot didn’t include the gray check mark that X adds to every verified government account. The person who originally posted it later appeared to admit they made the whole thing up. X’s own head of product, Nikita Bier, came out and basically called it fake news. Bier directly confirmed that DHS was deliberately excluded from the location feature for security reasons. It never showed any location data.

When you read content on X, you should be able to verify its authenticity. This is critical to getting a pulse on important issues happening in the world. As part of that, we’re experimenting with displaying new information on profiles, including which country an account is… pic.twitter.com/OYgT1OiJdA — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 14, 2025

So, Massie decided to take this unverified gossip and elevate it to fact. Then he called for Congress to investigate to give it credibility. Tucker allowed him to spread this nonsense to millions of people. DHS doesn’t need more enemies.

Since I have heard Massie lie and Tucker spread misinformation, I would say Massie is lying, and Tucker is fine with taking this at face value. Tucker doesn’t have any limits, nothing to control the flow of misinformation.